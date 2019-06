Dubious Role of British Authorities in the name of Freedom of Speech

Foreign Office and Pakistan’s Ambassador to UK should hold their head in shame, they are disgrace to this country and this flag.

On a fine morning of 29th June, 2019 while cricket fans had gathered at Headingley Cricket Ground to watch Pakistan play against Afghanistan, a plane high above in the sky ran sorties with banner displayed, the banners read ‘Help End Disappearances in Pakistan’ & ‘Justice for Balochistan’ .“World Baloch Organization” and “Baloch Republican Party”, two organizations based in, announced on their Twitter handles that the Ad campaign was sponsored by the two groups. The purpose of this campaign was to highlight the genocide of Balochis in Pakistan by the Govt Authorities.The Aircraft flying in the sky with the banner was a Cessba 182P Tail no. G-ENEA. The aircraft is owned by Air- Ads Ltd a privately owned company in Blackpool. A playback feature in Flightradar allowed us to view the flight path of the aircraft as it flew in the sky above Leeds.The story would have ended if it was just a banner, but it did not end at that. While reviewing the Social media profile of the advertisement company Air Ads, it turns out that the company was tasked to run same Ad campaign during the match in Manchester b/w Pakistan & India. Social Media handler complained that during Pakistan vs India match, Greater Manchester Police had taken over the control of the AirSpace and barred the company from running the Ad campaign. Page also shared a screenshot of the web site of UNPO ( an NGO), that supports & sponsors organizations like WBO & BRP, the post showed biasness of the Advertisement company as they were more interested in making some hard cash.When it was not possible for them to run the banners in the sky, they stooped to the lowest level of all and had done something as below:One thing we can take from the above post is that it is in the hands of British authorities to control what can be published and when they can draw the line. Soon after the banner was showcased, media outlets picked up on it. Each newspaper responded differently to it and reported as per their own perspectiveToday was not the first time where such banners were displayed and it is believed that it won’t be the last time. Ever since the tournament started in UK, whenever Pakistan is playing against the other team, such malicious campaigns are run by WBO & BRP. Many billboards,leaflets, mobile Ad Screens have been poping up across the country in last few weeks.Now the main question, that everyone seeks answer to is, where is Pakistan’s Ambassador to UK? What was his response to all this, did Foreign Office protested to British authorities for allowing such false campaigns? The Graffiti outside Old Trafalgar Stadium is vandalism, did Pakistan Embassy filed a complaint to Manchester Police for opening an investigation into the case?Does sovereignty only means protecting the borders and ensure that no one intrudes into our borders or Sovereignty means upholding the name of the Country and the Flag wherever that may be?