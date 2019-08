Here are the timings.

Web Report/DubaiFiled on August 16, 2019 | Last updated on August 16, 2019 at 04.28 pmDubai's Burj Khalifa will light up with the colours of the Pakistan flag tonight.The event was confirmed by the Pakistan consulate toThe display of the Pakistani flag on Burj Khalifa will take place at 8:42pm, the consulate said.The showcasing of the flag marks Pakistan's Independence Day, celebrated on August 14.