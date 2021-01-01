Dubai - United Arab Emirates (Feast your eyes)

xbat said: why not try to add more tree? i hate to see concrete everywhere , it is hot there and you need to make climate more cool. Click to expand...

Gomig-21 said: Excellent idea and I'm very glad you opened this thread. It's good to have more or newer members from within our (very small but possibly growing again) Arab brethren group either return and participate or sign up and join and give us their views. I know that @camelguy , at the least, shares the same sentiment.Looking forward to seeing much more of the Emirates and the beautiful mix of that state of the art modernity blend and mix with 1000's of years of culture and ways of life.

Being out in the 2 months of EXTREME heat we have here is a very bad idea. We are not Thailand, where some trees, shade and those fans that spray mist on you will do the trick. You will literally fry your head off. The rest of the months are much more bearable. Also, everything here is air-conditioned. Even the bus stops !For a 90% desert 10% mountainous country, I believe the cities are doing great with greenery actually. I will post much more street level photos soon inshallah and you will see for yourself. Keep in mind though, turning everything green is silly expensive. I am more for landscaping and landscaping using desert trees and plants and flowers.Did you know that Abu Dhabi spends around 50 million US$ a year just to water all the green areas ? its really not the best idea. Yes, trees are lovely but we must be realistic.Thanks Gomigi will try my bestPerhaps soon i will request to change the title of this thread to (The United Arab Emirates - Feast your eyes) instead