Dubai - United Arab Emirates (Feast your eyes)

In this thread, i will be focusing mainly on The Emirate of Dubai. I will try my best to post pictures that showcase both the skyscrapers and modern landscape and the daily street scenes and the people that make up this great Arabian city
Lets go ! Bism Allah !
Here you can see the Burj Khalifah in the background
The Airport that welcomed 17 million international tourists in 2019
Lets go ! Bism Allah !
|Population
(Q3 2019)[3]
|• Metropolis
|3,331,420
|• Metro
|~4,000,000
Here you can see the Burj Khalifah in the background
The Airport that welcomed 17 million international tourists in 2019
Last edited: