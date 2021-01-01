Dubai - United Arab Emirates (Feast your eyes)

What's new

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

Nov 18, 2020
In this thread, i will be focusing mainly on The Emirate of Dubai. I will try my best to post pictures that showcase both the skyscrapers and modern landscape and the daily street scenes and the people that make up this great Arabian city

Lets go ! Bism Allah !


Population
(Q3 2019)[3]
Metropolis3,331,420
Metro~4,000,000
Here you can see the Burj Khalifah in the background
The Airport that welcomed 17 million international tourists in 2019
AL SEEF - Dubai

This place is located in the older parts of Dubai. I love it here, especially during the winter months. There are a few boutique hotels too and restaurants , coffee shops and seating areas scattered all over the place.

Away from tall Buildings and onto a bit of Dubai nature

The town of Hatta, Dubai
Hatta dam and you can see some camping caravans (stayed in one once , fantastic experience for the kids)

This photo can please people who love :

1- airports
2-planes
3-highways
4-bridges,tunnels
5-unmanned metro system
6-landscaping :D

Indos said:
Nice bro, very modern city. I have been to Dubai tho but just a transit........... :partay:
i think its time you stay a bit longer :P also, i love Indonesian food. My step-brothers wife's mother is Indonesian and she cooks for us on special occasions ;)
Khalidr said:
@Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is my birthplace and till now my city of residence.
Mashallah, Abu Dhabi is a great place to live and raise a family. Don,t tell others though or it will be crowded like Dubai
 
Indos

Indos

Abu Dhabi said:
i think its time you stay a bit longer :P also, i love Indonesian food. My step-brothers wife's mother is Indonesian and she cooks for us on special occasions ;)
Nice, so Indonesia is not really strange for you as you have one of them in your big family :) I hope she is good at making nasi goreng ;)
 
why not try to add more tree? i hate to see concrete everywhere , it is hot there and you need to make climate more cool.
 
Abu Dhabi said:
In this thread, i will be focusing mainly on The Emirate of Dubai. I will try my best to post pictures that showcase both the skyscrapers and modern landscape and the daily street scenes and the people that make up this great Arabian city

Lets go ! Bism Allah !
:tup: Excellent idea and I'm very glad you opened this thread. It's good to have more or newer members from within our (very small but possibly growing again) Arab brethren group either return and participate or sign up and join and give us their views. I know that @camelguy, at the least, shares the same sentiment.

Looking forward to seeing much more of the Emirates and the beautiful mix of that state of the art modernity blend and mix with 1000's of years of culture and ways of life.
 
xbat said:
why not try to add more tree? i hate to see concrete everywhere , it is hot there and you need to make climate more cool.
Being out in the 2 months of EXTREME heat we have here is a very bad idea. We are not Thailand, where some trees, shade and those fans that spray mist on you will do the trick. You will literally fry your head off. The rest of the months are much more bearable. Also, everything here is air-conditioned. Even the bus stops !

For a 90% desert 10% mountainous country, I believe the cities are doing great with greenery actually. I will post much more street level photos soon inshallah and you will see for yourself. Keep in mind though, turning everything green is silly expensive. I am more for landscaping and landscaping using desert trees and plants and flowers.

Did you know that Abu Dhabi spends around 50 million US$ a year just to water all the green areas ? its really not the best idea. Yes, trees are lovely but we must be realistic.
Gomig-21 said:
:tup: Excellent idea and I'm very glad you opened this thread. It's good to have more or newer members from within our (very small but possibly growing again) Arab brethren group either return and participate or sign up and join and give us their views. I know that @camelguy, at the least, shares the same sentiment.

Looking forward to seeing much more of the Emirates and the beautiful mix of that state of the art modernity blend and mix with 1000's of years of culture and ways of life.
Thanks Gomig :) i will try my best

Perhaps soon i will request to change the title of this thread to (The United Arab Emirates - Feast your eyes) instead
 
