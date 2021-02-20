Dubai receives new shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Those above 60 years of age are in the priority category

Doses given

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority has received a new shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.The newly arrived vaccines have been distributed to DHA’s health centres designated for the vaccination across the emirate.The authority had started the vaccination campaign with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 23, 2020, later expanded its scope, using the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines to offer people multiple options.Dr. Farida Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and Head of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of COVID-19 at DHA, said that the ongoing vaccination plan targets elderly citizens and residents, people with chronic diseases and people of determination as well as front-liners.She emphasised that a prior appointment for vaccination is needed and that can be done by calling the toll-free number 800342 to choose the type of the vaccine and the date of vaccination, adding that the vaccination of frontliners and those working in vital professions is being carried out in coordination between the Dubai Health Authority and the authorities, departments and institutions in which they work. “The priority is now given to those who are 60 year old and over,” Al Khaja said.In its endeavor to safeguard its citizens and residents, the UAE stepped up its drive to administer vaccines; as of Tuesday, a total of 5,198,725 doses had been given out. (In the past 24 hours, 111,890 doses were administered.)