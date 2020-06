Dubai’s head of security and police chief, General Dhahi Khalfan, sparked controversy by calling for an invasion of Qatar and the normalisation of ties with Israel in a series of tweets.The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut all diplomatic, travel and trade ties with Qatar in 2017, after accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha has denied the claim.The four countries then produced a joint list of demands to be carried out by Qatar within 10 days, including cutting diplomatic ties with Iran and shutting down Al-Jazeera, its affiliated channels and other outlets funded by Qatar.