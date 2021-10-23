Dubai Injecting Cash Into Kashmir - Narendra Modi's Mission Complete? Pakistan On Alert!

As if India was short of money all this time why Kashmiri struggle couldn't be suppressed. Money is money, whether its India's or someone else's, Kashmiris would simply never give up. When the Indian money couldn't change the ground situation in past 75 odd years, UAE is not gonna change shit. After all the strategic beatings the Indians took in the recent times (Afghanistan, LAC, Neighborhood, QUAD, Hindutva bad press, internal security), its just some feel good factor which the Indians are badly in need of these days. When the independence couldn't be bought, how could it be sold?