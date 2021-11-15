Tejas Spokesman
Dubai Air Show: IAF's Tejas stuns audience with superior flying skills
DNA Video Team | Updated: Nov 15, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas showcased superior flying skills on the first day of the Dubai Air Show on November 14. The air show kicked off at Al Maktoum airport in Dubai.
