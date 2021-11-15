What's new

Dubai Air Show: IAF's Tejas stuns audience with superior flying skills

Dubai Air Show: IAF's Tejas stuns audience with superior flying skills
DNA Video Team | Updated: Nov 15, 2021, 12:30 PM IST




The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas showcased superior flying skills on the first day of the Dubai Air Show on November 14. The air show kicked off at Al Maktoum airport in Dubai.

Dubai Air Show: IAF's Tejas stuns audience with superior flying skills

Dubai Air Show: IAFs Tejas stuns audience with superior flying skills - The Indian Air Force’s IAF Light Combat Aircraft LCA Tejas showcased superior flying skills on the first day of the Dubai Air Show on November 14. The air show kicked off at Al Maktoum airport in Dubai.
Name me 10 maneuvers performed by Tejas which other planes can't do or were extra ordinary?
Moving only on trucks that is the greatest achievement till date.....


Once my younger cousin ask me what type of missile JF-17 will use in case of fight between Tejas and JF-17 I replied him Air to ground since they never left TATA trucks.
 
The Tejas performance regime is just like a mirages. Slow take off and turns, lots of energy lost in turns due to drag from the delta wing design. It can’t do more than a turn or two in succession. Poor for A2A roles.

However due to the composite construction and the delta wing giving plenty of wing strength and lift, the aircraft can likely carry more than something like the JF-17, making it better for A2G roles.

Lastly, it turns out the Indians have been lying about the thrust produced by Tejas’ engine, they’ve been saying it’s “90KN+” for decades, meanwhile GE confirmed recently that the thrust produced is exactly the same as the JF-17 thunder, 84KN. So no advantages there either. JF-17 remains more maneuverable but has less lift and payload.
 
Kiyoun aa jatey ho apni Ejat kharab karnay......? :lol:
 
Skills or capability? Do they have some Neuro Bond define under some linguistic such as where aircraft has skills now. I thought skills belongs to living while machine has the capability let alone fantasy wording for Tejas.
 
Skills or capability? Do they have some Neuro Bond define under some linguistic such as where aircraft has skills now. I thought skills belongs to living while machine has the capability let alone fantasy wording for Tejas.
For Indians even objects got the status of Devtas so no surprise here expect they declare Tejas one of the Avtars..... :hitwall:
 
