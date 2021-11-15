Dubai Air Show: IAF's Tejas stuns audience with superior flying skills

The Tejas performance regime is just like a mirages. Slow take off and turns, lots of energy lost in turns due to drag from the delta wing design. It can’t do more than a turn or two in succession. Poor for A2A roles.



However due to the composite construction and the delta wing giving plenty of wing strength and lift, the aircraft can likely carry more than something like the JF-17, making it better for A2G roles.



Lastly, it turns out the Indians have been lying about the thrust produced by Tejas’ engine, they’ve been saying it’s “90KN+” for decades, meanwhile GE confirmed recently that the thrust produced is exactly the same as the JF-17 thunder, 84KN. So no advantages there either. JF-17 remains more maneuverable but has less lift and payload.