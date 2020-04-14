What's new

Dual oil pipeline likely to begin supplying petrol from October

P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
449
1
761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dual oil pipeline likely to begin supplying petrol from October
By
APP
-
September 27, 2020
0
325
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...ikely-to-begin-supplying-petrol-from-october/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...n-supplying-petrol-from-october/&via=Profitpk
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...likely+to+begin+supplying+petrol+from+October
https://defence.pk/pdf/whatsapp://s...ikely-to-begin-supplying-petrol-from-october/



ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has completed the dualisation process of the Machike-Tarujabba white oil pipeline from Karachi to Sheikhupura to ensure a smooth supply of petrol and diesel to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) whereas it is likely to be operational from October.
The pipeline will help reduce reliance on the traditional mode of transportation through tankers.
“The oil pipeline that was used to move diesel from Karachi to Sheikhupura has been dualized. Now it is ready and likely to be operational in October for the supply of both diesel and petrol in batches,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.
He said the pipeline would be expanded to Peshawar for which a contract had been awarded to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which had completed its necessary work.
“Hopefully, practical work on the expansion project would start in the next few months and be completed in a period of 18-24 months,” he added.
With the completion of this project, the official said all imported diesel and fuel besides local production in the South of the country, would move through the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar instead of oil lorries.
However, he said, onward distribution from OMCs’ oil depots to petrol pumps would remain intact through tankers. “It will greatly help reduce traffic congestion, environmental pollution and transportation cost.”
Under the project, a 427-kilometre pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be laid aimed at ensuring a smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.
The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers’ overturn, especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.
The project consists of three sections including Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rawat-Tarujabba (175-km), which would be capable of transporting dual oil products like High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit Oil to different depots.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Dual oil pipeline likely to begin supplying petrol from October

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has completed the dualisation process of the Machike-Tarujabba white oil pipeline from Karachi to Sheikhupura to ensure a smooth supply of petrol and diesel to Oil Ma
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Much needed development. This will also help with the tanker mafia strikes, and make the transport chain more reliable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker China Delivers World’s Largest Dual-Fuel LNG Container Ship China & Far East 1
beijingwalker Autonomous dual-arm robot connects switch on live wire for 1st time in Shanghai Technology & Science 2
313ghazi PM rejects criticism of dual nationals holding public office Social & Current Events 10
Imran Khan Featured Federal cabinet allows dual nationals to contest polls: sources Pakistani Siasat 100
ghazi52 Featured IHC dismisses plea against dual national SAPMs Insaf - Justice 0
Jyotish Pakistan: Seven PM aides found to be dual nationals, PR holders of other countries Pakistani Siasat 32
B ET analysis: China's trade concessions to Bangladesh a 'dual-deficit and debt trap' Bangladesh Defence Forum 36
Jyotish Spain arrests two persons for smuggling dual-use equipment to Pakistani military companies Europe & Russia 11
Get Ya Wig Split The #USSNimitz and #USSRonaldReagan carrier strike groups conduct dual carrier operations in the SCS Americas 4
Pakistani Fighter Locusts, coronavirus a dual threat in Horn of Africa COVID-19 Coronavirus 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top