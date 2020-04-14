Dual oil pipeline likely to begin supplying petrol from October

BySeptember 27, 2020325The Petroleum Division has completed the dualisation process of the Machike-Tarujabba white oil pipeline from Karachi to Sheikhupura to ensure a smooth supply of petrol and diesel to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) whereas it is likely to be operational from October.The pipeline will help reduce reliance on the traditional mode of transportation through tankers.“The oil pipeline that was used to move diesel from Karachi to Sheikhupura has been dualized. Now it is ready and likely to be operational in October for the supply of both diesel and petrol in batches,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.He said the pipeline would be expanded to Peshawar for which a contract had been awarded to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which had completed its necessary work.“Hopefully, practical work on the expansion project would start in the next few months and be completed in a period of 18-24 months,” he added.With the completion of this project, the official said all imported diesel and fuel besides local production in the South of the country, would move through the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar instead of oil lorries.However, he said, onward distribution from OMCs’ oil depots to petrol pumps would remain intact through tankers. “It will greatly help reduce traffic congestion, environmental pollution and transportation cost.”Under the project, a 427-kilometre pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be laid aimed at ensuring a smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers’ overturn, especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.The project consists of three sections including Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rawat-Tarujabba (175-km), which would be capable of transporting dual oil products like High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit Oil to different depots.Much needed development. This will also help with the tanker mafia strikes, and make the transport chain more reliable.