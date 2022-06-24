What's new

Dual Currency System, An Idea to Devolve the Import Current Account Problem of Pakistan

I propose that Pakistan change to a Dual Currency system, where individuals must procure their own USD to pay for USD imports, and then can only sell the portion of USD imports to the next person in USD for the portion of USD they paid for the import, all the way down the line.

Say that you want to buy gasoline from a fuel station.

The importer of the crude oil would need to pay for the import in USD, and then charge USD for the portion of the import component of the finished product to every intermediary at every step of the way down to the consumer level.

The importer of finished gasoline and diesel would do the same thing, but the import component would be larger, which would mean that the intermediary steps would also have to transact a larger portion of the value of the transaction in USD.

This kind of system effectively devolves the job of maintaining a current account and foreign currency reserves from the government level to the individual level, which is necessary as the Pakistani government has shown zero capability of doing it properly at the governmental level, and shows zero signs of being capable of doing it in the future either.

This would also discourage import inflation disguised as growth, as the accounting metric for the imports would be in the USD instead of directly government manipulated currencies.
 
Communism said:
I propose that Pakistan change to a Dual Currency system, where individuals must procure their own USD to pay for USD imports, and then can only sell the portion of USD imports to the next person in USD for the portion of USD they paid for the import, all the way down the line.

Say that you want to buy gasoline from a fuel station.

The importer of the crude oil would need to pay for the import in USD, and then charge USD for the portion of the import component of the finished product to every intermediary at every step of the way down to the consumer level.

The importer of finished gasoline and diesel would do the same thing, but the import component would be larger, which would mean that the intermediary steps would also have to transact a larger portion of the value of the transaction in USD.

This kind of system effectively devolves the job of maintaining a current account and foreign currency reserves from the government level to the individual level, which is necessary as the Pakistani government has shown zero capability of doing it properly at the governmental level, and shows zero signs of being capable of doing it in the future either.

This would also discourage import inflation disguised as growth, as the accounting metric for the imports would be in the USD instead of directly government manipulated currencies.
As it is, a common person in Pakistan is well off because he hardly pays any tax. That makes your govt. poor and your awaam rich. What you are proposing will reduce the coffers of your country from foreign exchange. How will they buy military equipment without dollars 💸?
 
my2cents said:
As it is, a common person in Pakistan is well off because he hardly pays any tax. That makes your govt. poor and your awaam rich. What you are proposing will reduce the coffers of your country from foreign exchange. How will they buy military equipment without dollars 💸?
It will still be taxed, it will simply implement fiscal discipline in a backhanded way, by devolving import bill to the individual, and individuals do not have the option to just print PKR to buy USD or get IMF or Chinese loans to subsidize imports.

This is basically all the benefits of a full USD standard, but without the downside to domestic growth.

This simply limits import growth without limiting domestic growth.
 
my2cents said:
As it is, a common person in Pakistan is well off because he hardly pays any tax. That makes your govt. poor and your awaam rich. What you are proposing will reduce the coffers of your country from foreign exchange. How will they buy military equipment without dollars 💸?
When you go to super market just check hoy much sales tax we pay but problem is govt and establishment miss use those funds richer gets rich as simple as that
 
Communism said:
It will still be taxed, it will simply implement fiscal discipline in a backhanded way, by devolving import bill to the individual, and individuals do not have the option to just print PKR to buy USD or get IMF or Chinese loans to subsidize imports.

This is basically all the benefits of a full USD standard, but without the downside to domestic growth.

This simply limits import growth without limiting domestic growth.
Where will the people buy the dollars from in the country?. It's not going to help.

Exports and remittance is the only way.

There are no other ways in the long run.
 
Rollno21 said:
Where will the people buy the dollars from in the country?. It's not going to help.

Exports and remittance is the only way.

There are no other ways in the long run.
They will buy it from the government, but they will not be able to get more USD than the government is willing to sell, therefore the Current Account will not be allowed to go negative.

Exports can go up infinite percent.

It doesn't matter if imports go up infinite x 150%.

This is a structural problem with the way the pakistani government is designed where they are willing to run current account deficits to win elections.
 
Rollno21 said:
Where will the people buy the dollars from in the country?. It's not going to help.

Exports and remittance is the only way.

There are no other ways in the long run.
All the remittances can go directly to individuals and it gets circulated.
 
Communism said:
I propose that Pakistan change to a Dual Currency system, where individuals must procure their own USD to pay for USD imports, and then can only sell the portion of USD imports to the next person in USD for the portion of USD they paid for the import, all the way down the line.
Its already happening in some countries and its not pretty. If you rproposed system is applied then PKR will lose all value and GoP would not have any ability to make & implement an independent fiscal policy (interest rates etc).
 
Communism said:
I propose that Pakistan change to a Dual Currency system, where individuals must procure their own USD to pay for USD imports, and then can only sell the portion of USD imports to the next person in USD for the portion of USD they paid for the import, all the way down the line.

Say that you want to buy gasoline from a fuel station.

The importer of the crude oil would need to pay for the import in USD, and then charge USD for the portion of the import component of the finished product to every intermediary at every step of the way down to the consumer level.

The importer of finished gasoline and diesel would do the same thing, but the import component would be larger, which would mean that the intermediary steps would also have to transact a larger portion of the value of the transaction in USD.

This kind of system effectively devolves the job of maintaining a current account and foreign currency reserves from the government level to the individual level, which is necessary as the Pakistani government has shown zero capability of doing it properly at the governmental level, and shows zero signs of being capable of doing it in the future either.

This would also discourage import inflation disguised as growth, as the accounting metric for the imports would be in the USD instead of directly government manipulated currencies.
Communism said:
It will still be taxed, it will simply implement fiscal discipline in a backhanded way, by devolving import bill to the individual, and individuals do not have the option to just print PKR to buy USD or get IMF or Chinese loans to subsidize imports.

This is basically all the benefits of a full USD standard, but without the downside to domestic growth.

This simply limits import growth without limiting domestic growth.
What is this nonsense, complicated language ? Are you really a Communist ? Please speak plainly.
 
Crimson Blue said:
Its already happening in some countries and its not pretty. If you rproposed system is applied then PKR will lose all value and GoP would not have any ability to make & implement an independent fiscal policy (interest rates etc).
You are thinking of countries that implemented a simple peg or a currency board system.

The system I am proposing is strictly to be used on the specific import value of goods.

It solves the problem of a simple peg or currency board system by specifically subdividing the use of USD to import value of goods.

This system would still allow the government to do whatever they want with the domestic value portion of the goods.
 

