Dual Currency System, An Idea to Devolve the Import Current Account Problem of Pakistan

I propose that Pakistan change to a Dual Currency system, where individuals must procure their own USD to pay for USD imports, and then can only sell the portion of USD imports to the next person in USD for the portion of USD they paid for the import, all the way down the line.



Say that you want to buy gasoline from a fuel station.



The importer of the crude oil would need to pay for the import in USD, and then charge USD for the portion of the import component of the finished product to every intermediary at every step of the way down to the consumer level.



The importer of finished gasoline and diesel would do the same thing, but the import component would be larger, which would mean that the intermediary steps would also have to transact a larger portion of the value of the transaction in USD.



This kind of system effectively devolves the job of maintaining a current account and foreign currency reserves from the government level to the individual level, which is necessary as the Pakistani government has shown zero capability of doing it properly at the governmental level, and shows zero signs of being capable of doing it in the future either.



This would also discourage import inflation disguised as growth, as the accounting metric for the imports would be in the USD instead of directly government manipulated currencies.