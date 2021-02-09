What's new

Dual citizenship: ECP fines Faisal Vawda Rs50,000 for repeatedly seeking adjournments

ejaz007

ejaz007

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2007
6,285
1
2,778
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dual citizenship: ECP fines Faisal Vawda Rs50,000 for repeatedly seeking adjournments


ISLAMABAD: In a rare move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Federal Minister Faisal Vawda for repeatedly seeking adjournments in a disqualification case.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case of disqualification of Faisal Vawda at the Election Commission Secretariat. The forum decided to summon the Karachi-based Vawda in person at the next hearing on Feb 24.

The minister’s lawyer, Muhammad bin Mohsin, did not appear before the Election Commission bench during the hearing while the ECP imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Vawda for repeatedly seeking adjournments of the case. The chief election commissioner had declared during the last hearing that no matter how big anyone was, the case would be decided on merit.

The Election Commission expressed displeasure over Vawda lawyer's request for adjournment while ECP Member Altaf Ibrahim contended that this was no way to ask for adjournment in the case hearing and that the Lahore court case was not related to the ECP case. He added to produce power of attorney and the case would be decided after recording statement.

To this, the chief election commissioner said that Vawda case was already pending for many times, ‘today his lawyer had to answer our questions, it was asked why Vawda wrote in the nomination papers in the field of dual citizenship is not applicable, Vawda's lawyer had stated that Vawda had dual citizenship. We asked when Faisal Vawda gave up dual citizenship’.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that repeated delays by the respondent were not acceptable to the Election Commission and added Faisal Vawda's case would be re-heard after a short period and he would have pay Rs50,000. He noted that last opportunity was given at the previous hearing and given many chances to submit the reply.

He recalled that during the last hearing, an opportunity was given to explain the foreign citizenship, as US citizenship was conceded before the Election Commission. The Election Commission, then, adjourned the hearing till Feb 24, ordering Vawda to appear in-person at the next hearing.

www.thenews.com.pk

ECP fines Vawda Rs50,000 for repeatedly seeking adjournments

ISLAMABAD: In a rare move, the Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Federal Minister Faisal Vawda for repeatedly seeking adjournments in a disqualification case.A...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
33,776
353
68,665
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So - did Vawda shirk on the following or to his Pakistani office oath?

"I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God."
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,149
3
2,195
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I want this case to end, with a decision against anyone who ever concealed nationality, PR or work permit.
PTI will have to let go of wada but in return almost entire top brass of opposition will be cleared off.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom