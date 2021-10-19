Duabi to invest in Indian Occupied Kashmir

We blame Iran for reasons related to Iran, We blame KSA/UAE for their own reasons and while in reality we should be blaming ourselves for our own incompetence first and then our ummah chummah sentiments; half of us are loyal towards Iran, the other half towards KSA/UAE, and none to our own self. The day we will stand for ourselves, is the day we will feel a change for the better. PDF can be a good start for now.