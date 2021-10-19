What's new

Duabi to invest in Indian Occupied Kashmir

www.dawn.com

Dubai signs deal to build infrastructure in occupied Kashmir: Indian govt

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal says different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment in the region.
www.dawn.com


Another natural step by Arabs
after building Hindu Temples, selling Holy Cow golden drink and preferring Indians over Pakistanis it was only natural for Dubai /UAE to go next step to show its true colours but Pakistanis are colour blind.

====//===//====
lets start blaming Iran below. 😁😂😁
 
Seriously .... lolzzzzzzz .......... UAE investing in Kashmir, because of Iran .. lolz.......... ok let's start ...
 
Inversely, let's start praising Iran...both positions and partisans are equally pathetic, however one side is fanatically driven and it's not the side where $15bn/year and deferred oil payments come from...
 
We blame Iran for reasons related to Iran, We blame KSA/UAE for their own reasons and while in reality we should be blaming ourselves for our own incompetence first and then our ummah chummah sentiments; half of us are loyal towards Iran, the other half towards KSA/UAE, and none to our own self. The day we will stand for ourselves, is the day we will feel a change for the better. PDF can be a good start for now.
 
1.5 billion dollars of deferred payments. Pakistan again can't buy oil next-door Iran to avoid all logistic costs... lol ... anyway, when our leadership is corrupt and easy to sell then no one to blame. After all , India was buying oil from everyone and taking full advantage of everyone.
Leadership is not loyal and Arabs don't care about Pakistan. They take us as beggars who always need financial help. Even though, majority of real estate in Dubai is owned by the Pakistani / corrupt mafia. When the Pakistani govt ask UAE to provide all black money records parked in UAE banks, they showed us exit point.
 
They buy football clubs, screw strippers and hookers, invest in occupied lands, recognise Zionists, don't care about their Palestinian brothers and the list of transgression goes on.

These GCC nations are Muslims not even in name.
I wouldn't be surprised if we still had Bakistanis defending these GCC rats.
 
