Dua for my young brother

We are requesting dua for safe surgery.
He was with friends, and due to a vehicle accident, he sustained a C5 fracture in his neck. The doctor said he got lucky because his spine shifted forward and prevented a severe separation and/or paralysis and death.
However, they will do surgery in the morning to shift the spine back in position.
