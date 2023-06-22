What's new

Dua for my young brother

We are requesting dua for safe surgery.

He was with friends, and due to a vehicle accident, he sustained a C5 fracture in his neck. The doctor said he got lucky because his spine shifted forward and prevented a severe separation and/or paralysis and death.

However, they will do surgery in the morning to shift the spine back in position.
 

