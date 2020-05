DSME Completes Electric Propulsion System Development For ROK Navy’s KDDX Destroyer

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) completed the development of a new generation of electric propulsion system that could be fitted aboard the future KDDX destroyer and LPX-II LHD projects of the Republic of Korea Navy (ROK Navy).

DSME was in charge of the optimal design plan and risk mitigation

Korea Electric Research Institute was in charge of planning and designing a land-based test facility that would be used to verify the electric propulsion system’s performance.

Seoul National University studied the optimal operation plan from the operator’s point of view (ROK Navy)

Korea Register of Shipping was in charge of studying how new design and verification standards could be set in order to ease the installation of the new electric propulsion system in next-generation high-tech ships and to maximize its benefits.

About DSME’s KDDX design