DSIT SOLUTIONS SHOWCASES AT EURONAVAL 2022​

DSIT Solutions Ltd. showcases its unique multilayered comprehensive sonar-based solution at EURONAVAL 2022 in Paris Le Bourget.​

Terrain Dominance [© DSIT Solutions]: DSIT Solutions Ltd. – a world leader in the development, manufacture and supply of high-end, comprehensive and integrated protection solutions against all underwater threat types – showcases at EURONAVAL 2022 its unique, multilayered defence solution for securing strategic assets against the various types of underwater threats in diverse ranges and sea depths.These include, among others, hostile military, terror and illegal activities, intrusion, sabotage and smuggling by divers, Semi-Submersible Vehicles (SSVs), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and all submarine types. DSIT will present its uniquely combined and integrated proven capabilities and systems – with the Shield Sonar Family – demonstrating smart and comprehensive hermetic protection and defence solutions from underwater threats for ports, harbours, shore & offshore sites as well as other strategic assets including underwater pipelines and cables, at sea and on land. DSIT’s advanced solutions secure all layers from the immediate, to short & long ranges as well as from shallow to deep-water threats, providing relevant and applicable protection & security solutions for militaries, HLS, and Law Enforcement agencies.DSIT’s multilayered defence solution seamlessly integrates an array of proven capabilities and systems into one comprehensive solution. The solution includes the Shield family of sonars, such as the SeaShield ASW sonar and the AquaShield Diver Detection Sonar (DDS) that cost-effectively handle immediate, close-range threats, and are both stationary sonar systems. A land-based mission control system manages these sonars, deployed in coastal & littoral waters – utilising advanced signal processing and displays, and machine learning techniques for automation algorithms – and reduces operator workload and required expertise. Highly advanced hardware with the latest-generation processing capabilities ensure these sonar systems’ superior performance with minimal footprint. The PointShield Portable Diver Detection Sonar (PDDS) system is used to protect strategic assets and ships when on-board vessels in shallow waters.“DSIT Solutions Ltd. is proud to present its unique and comprehensive Underwater Security System of Systems at EURONAVAL, showcasing a full Underwater Defence suite, which is based on the company’s proven capabilities and vast experience in underwater technologies and threat environments”, says Mr. Hanan Marom, the company’s VP Business Development, Marketing & Sales. “Our solutions are modular, cost-effective, present tailor-made capabilities according to specific customer needs, and are compatible with other existing platforms’ systems.”