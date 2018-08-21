DSI. The wunder tech.

/ Register

Discussion in 'Military Forum' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 21, 2018

    As you all know, only AVIC and LM have DSI tech. No other plane builder has it. DSI fintroduced with JF-17 both in the prototype stage in May 2006 and in the service stage in February 2010. So what makes DSI desirable? The following points explains.

    1. Looks better. Slanted forward instead of slanted backward as in traditional intakes. Imagine you protrude your chin forward and recede your chin backward. Which looks better? It's a no brainer.

    2. No gap between main fuselage and intakes. Means less drag and better aerodynamics because of less surface area. Also means less RCS because of less surface area.

    3. No moving parts inside air intakes since it's part of the main fuselage. Means no worries of malfunction. Also means no need for maintenance and servicing like traditional air intakes need. Also means less weight.

    4. DSI has big round bumps. Means hides engine fan blades. Means less RCS.



    You can see the differences between DSI and traditional intakes like so.

    Oh No DSI we dont have it We are Doomed:(
     
