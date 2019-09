Supacat launches latest HMT Extenda variant of special forces vehicle

Supacat Extenda displayed att DSEI 2019

Jankel launches new LTTV Light Tactical Transport Vehicle

Jankel LTTV

Arnold Defense launches their new MLHS high-capacity rocket launcher

Arnold Defense Rocket Launcher System mounted on Jankel Light Tactical Transport Vehicle at DSEI 2019, Defense and Security Exhibition in London, UK.