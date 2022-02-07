DSCA Notification Jordan

JORDAN – F-16 C/D BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFTPDF Version
22-06
WASHINGTON, February 3, 2022 - The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Jordan of F-16 C/D Block 70 Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4.21 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.
The Government of Jordan has requested to buy twelve (12) F-16 C Block 70 aircraft; four (4) F-16 D Block 70 aircraft; twenty-one (21) F100-GE-129D engines or F100-PW229EEP engines (16 installed, 5 spares); twenty-one (21) Improved Programmable Display Generators (iPDG) (16 installed, 5 spares); twenty-one (21) AN/APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Scalable Agile Beam Radars (SABR) (16 installed, 5 spares); twenty-one (21) Modular Mission Computers (MMC) 7000AH (16 installed, 5 spares); twenty-seven (27) LN-260 (or equivalent) Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS) Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) (EGI) with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) and Precise Positioning Service (PPS) (16 installed, 11 spares); six (6) AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP); thirty-one (31) Link 16 Low-Volume Terminals (for aircraft and ground stations) (26 installed, 5 spares); seventy-two (72) LAU-129 launchers (64 installed, 8 spares); twenty-one (21) M61A1 Vulcan cannons (16 installed, 5 spares); four hundred two (402) FMU-139 or FMU-152 Joint Programmable fuzes; one hundred (100) KMU-556 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) tail kits for 2,000LB GBU-31; one hundred two (102) KMU-572 JDAM tail kits for 500LB Laser JDAM GBU-54; one hundred (100) MAU-209 Computer Control Group (CCG) for Paveway II (PWII) GBU-10; one hundred two (102) MXU-651 Air Foil Group (AFG) for 2,000LB PWII GBU-10; one hundred (100) MAU-210 Enhanced Computer Control Group (ECCG) for 500LB Enhanced Paveway II (EP II) EGBU-49; one hundred three (103) MXU-650 Air Foil Group (AFG) for 500LB EP II EGBU-49; two hundred (200) MK-84 or BLU-117 (or equivalent) bomb bodies; two hundred four (204) MK-82 or BLU-111 (or equivalent) bomb bodies; six (6) MK-82 inert bombs; and two (2) MAU-169 Computer Control Group (CCG) trainers. Also included are AN/ARC-238 radios; AN/APX-126 or equivalent Advanced Identification Friend or Foes (AIFF) with Combined Interrogator Transponder (CIT); Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II (JHMCS II) or Scorpion Hybrid Optical-based Inertial Tracker (HObIT) helmet mounted displays; AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield or equivalent Integrated Electronic Warfare (EW) systems; AN/ALE-47 Countermeasure Dispenser Systems (CMDS); KY-58M Cryptographic Devices; KIV-78 Cryptographic Devices; Simple Key Loaders (SKLs); Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) or equivalent; PGU-28 High Explosive Incendiary (HEI) ammunition; PGU-27 training ammunition (non-HEI); ARD-446 impulse cartridges; ARD-863 impulse cartridges; BBU-36 impulse cartridges; BBU-35 impulse cartridges; MK-124 smoke flares; MJU-7/B flare cartridges L463 or MJU-53 or equivalent; Common Munitions Built-in-Test (BIT) Reprogramming Equipment (CMBRE); ADU-891 adapters for CMBRE; DSU-38 laser sensors for Laser JDAM GBU-54; Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD); BRU‐57 bomb racks; MAU‐12 bomb racks and TER‐9A triple ejection racks; other chaff and flare, ammunition, and pylons; launcher adaptors and weapons interfaces; fuel tanks and attached hardware; travel pods; aircraft and weapons integration, test, and support equipment; electronic warfare database and mission data file development; precision measurement and calibration laboratory equipment; secure communications; cryptographic equipment; precision navigation equipment; aircraft and personnel support and test equipment; spare and repair parts; repair and return services; maps, publications, and technical documentation; studies and surveys; classified/unclassified software and software support; personnel training and training equipment; facilities and facility management, design and/or construction services; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is $4.21 billion.
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.
The proposed sale will improve Jordan’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring continued interoperability with U.S. and coalition forces. These aircraft will modernize the Jordanian fighter aircraft fleet and support operational requirements associated with regional U.S.-coalition goals, such as countering violent extremist organizations, countering malign state and non-state actors, and border defense. Jordan will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Greenville, South Carolina. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.
Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of fewer than twenty (20) U.S. contractor representatives to Jordan for a duration of thirty-six (36) months to support secure storage requirements of critically controlled assets and provide on-site contractor logistics support.
There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.
This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.
All questions regarding this proposed Foreign Military Sale should be directed to the State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, pm-cpa@state.gov.
