DRUZHBA 5: Russian forces land in Pakistan for joint military drill

Aug 4, 2020
The Russian Federation Special Forces’ contingent landed in Rawalpindi, Pakistan today for the joint drill to he held between Russian special forces and Pakistan army soldiers. The two-week-long drill exercise is named DRUZBHA 5. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) broadcasted the joint military exercise in a tweet, “The exercise is aimed at sharing both armies experiences in counter terrorism domain. Sky diving & hostage rescue operations will be highlights of exercise #DRUZHBA”.

Russian forces arrive in Pakistan for a joint military drill
Druzhba is a Russian term for the word, “friendship”. The first of these joint military exercises took place in Pakistan in October 2016. After Pakistan signed a defense cooperation deal with Moscow in late 2014, the security partnership between the two states had continued to grow and strengthen. This monumental deal paved the way for the first-ever purchase of Russian military equipment that was used by the Pakistan army to strengthen its forces. The purchases included Islamabad ordering Mi-35 Hind E gunships in 2015. Pakistan went on to acquire Mi-171E helicopters from Russia as well. The equipment acquired from Russia helped Pakistan strengthen its forces.

The joint drill exercises between Russian special forces and Pakistan soldiers called Druzhba (friendship) are held every year. The joint drill exercises between the two countries are seen as a positive step towards strengthening military cooperation. The exercises signal a steady growth in the relationship between the two countries, these ties were previously strained due to Cold War rivalries that continued for decades.

The joint military exercises are designed to focus on elements aimed at enhancing interoperability between the military troops of two countries. The exercises aim to improve mutual military and security cooperation between the two countries. Pakistan’s armed forces also took part in the opening ceremony of Kavkaz 2020. Kavkaz 2020 was held in September this year, it is a multinational military exercise event. The event was held in the Russian city of Astrakhan. The Pakistan armed forces also partook in ‘Tsentr 2019″ held in Russia last year.

DRUZHBA 5

The DRUZHBA 5 exercises will continue till November 21. Russian’s Southern Military District revealed earlier that more than 150 military personnel would take part in the drills, 70 of this personnel belong from Special forces. The exercises are a result of nearly month-long preparations. The preparation designed the exercises to include reconnaissance, search and ambush actions in different circumstances, camouflage and covert movement on terrain, hard areas as well as the arrangement of long-term observation posts and survival in isolation from the main forces. These skills will prove immensely useful for military troops of both countries.

Joint military exercises always bear fruitful results in military expertise as well as diplomatic relations. The growing friendly relations between Russia and Pakistan are likely to serve both countries’ benefits in the future.

Source: https://insiderpaper.com/russian-forces-pakistan-drill-druzhba-5/
 
Oct 18, 2007
nice to see them here . while pakistan closes to russia india was counterin us with closing to china which thanks to modi failed badly . now no more indo-china military cooperation in future .
 
Dec 6, 2008
MILITARY DRILLS
5 NOV, 07:00
Russian commandos arrive in Pakistan for Friendship 2020 drills
The personnel of both countries will exchange experience and practice inter-operability in accomplishing a broad range of missions, according to Russia's Southern Military District

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 5. /TASS/.

Over 70 Russian special operations troops arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Friendship 2020 drills, the press office of Russia's Southern Military District reported on Thursday.


"The personnel of the Southern Military District arrived in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan aboard an Il-76 military transport plane for participating in the Friendship 2020 joint Russian-Pakistani drills. The international drills involve over 70 servicemen of the special operations company of the Southern Military District's 49th combined arms army, and also officers of the command headquarters," the press office said in a statement.

The drills will run at the Pakistani Army's Tarbela special operations training ground and on the territory of the National Counterterrorism Center in Pabbi. The personnel from both countries will exchange experience and practice inter-operability in accomplishing a broad range of missions, in particular, eliminating illegal armed formations and conducting reconnaissance and search measures employing aircraft and technical reconnaissance capabilities, the statement says.
Friendship joint Russian-Pakistani military drills have been held annually since 2016 alternately in each of the countries, the press office specified.

 
Dec 9, 2018
It crucially important for Pakistan (united as a nation) to establish deep rooted economic, social, political and military ties, on par or close to what we have with China. When the time comes, Pakistanis would witness (and hopefully understand) why establishment of strong ties with Russia is pivotal to us.
 
Dec 14, 2010
www.geo.tv

Russia's special forces contingent arrives in Pakistan for 'Druzhba 5'

Sky diving and hostage rescue operations will be the highlights of the exercise, the Druzhba 5: ISPR
A contingent of Russian special forces arrived in Pakistan for a two-week long military training, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.

The exercise, Druzhba 5, aims at sharing the experiences of both the armies in the counter-terrorism domain, the military's media wing said.

Explaining about the purpose behind the foreign team's visit, the ISPR said that sky diving and hostage rescue operations will be the highlights of the exercise, Druzhba 5.
The first-ever joint exercise between Pakistan and the Russian military had taken place in 2016.

Similarly, in September, a Pakistan armed forces' contingent participated in the opening ceremony of a multinational military exercise, named Kavkaz-2020, held at the Astrakhan region, Russia.

The exercise Kavkaz from September 21 to 26 aimed at assessing the ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had said.
 
