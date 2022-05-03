What's new

Druze leader: We give everything for Israel and get nothing

Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
23,626
-10
21,576
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States

Druze leader: We give everything for Israel and get nothing​

"The situation of the Druze villages is really bad and the heads of the Druze authorities are also having difficulties."​

The head of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, was interviewed Sunday night on Lior Rosenfeld's program on Radio North 104.5FM. Tarif referred to the situation of the Druze community in Israel and raised allegations against the attitude of Israeli governments throughout the generations towards the community, which he says has not changed even today.

"We will maintain the connection between the Druze and the State of Israel with all vigilance," Tarif said at the beginning of the interview.

"We are proud Israelis but unfortunately in terms of the state and the governments throughout the generations, they have done almost nothing for the Druze community. On the one hand, we give everything for the state and on the other hand, we get almost nothing. The situation of the Druze villages is really bad and the heads of the Druze authorities are also having difficulties."

"The Druze community has educated men and women who can be in any position, but unfortunately this too is not yet reflected and we are still far from giving the members of the community the proper positions and integrating them into society," he added.

"Unfortunately the Druze youth who serves the country and finishes three years of service discovers that the 'other' is taking the good places and the Druze youth is left behind."

Tarif concluded by sharing his feelings about being a torch lighter in the country's 70th Independence Day celebration several years ago: "It is a great honor, I am proud of it and we will keep in touch with the Jews from all sides and be proud to be Israelis. We have no problem with the Jews, our problem is with the decision-makers. There must be change.
Hamas will fight for their rights if they come back to the good side. Hopefully the druze community wake up. They are used as sacrificial lambs in hot zones with the Palestinians, to die for newly migrated European and American Jews.
 

