'Drunken' PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur allegedly attacks police checkpost in Punjab

Police say PTI leader created scene at Dajal checkpost while going to Dera Ismail Khan; case registered​

Case registered over firing incident at Dajal checkpost​

Guards detained​

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaderand men from his convoy allegedly attacked a police checkpost in Punjab,reported Monday, citing police officials.According to the police, Gandapur allegedly created a scene at the Dajal checkpost while going to Dera Ismail Khan.A Bhakkar police spokesperson said that Gandapur's car was stopped at Dajal checkpost for speeding. After the vehicle was stopped, the PTI leader had an altercation with the police, the spokesperson said.He said Gandapur and his colleagues opened fire at the checkpost and left during a heated argument. He said that Gandapur was under the influence of alcohol.The police said all vehicles are checked in at the security post along the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab border. Gandapur and his men flee after creating a scene and opening firing, the police said.Later, the police said a case has been registered over the firing at the Dajal checkpost. The FIR has been registered under 13 provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including terrorism.In the FIR, the police stated Ali Amin reached the Dajal checkpost with other vehicles and when they were stopped, the PTI leader and his armed associates startedand creating scene.The FIR stated the police as saying that the PTI leader ordered his security guards to open fire, to which they complied. The bullets hit the police vehicle and the law enforcers [present at the scene] dodged the bullets to save their lives, the police said in the FIR.After the firing, the PTI leader and his armed men flee the scene by breaking a barrier.District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Naveed, meanwhile, said four guards were detained and the vehicle of Gandapur seized.He identified the detained men as Aftab, Shakeel, Altaf and Naik Mohammad. The detained men were from Chakwal, Talagang, Attock and Khyber. Legal action is being taken against the other suspects, including Ali Amin Gandapur," the DPO said.He also confirmed that Gandapur rioted and opened fire when his convoy was stopped for checking at the Dajal checkpost.