Drunk Indian expat arrested at Kuwait International Airport

Drunk Indian expat arrested at Kuwait International Airport
The man behaved abnormally and smelled of alcohol

Published: November 26, 2020 15:57Ramadan Al Sherbini, Correspondent
20200915 top news arrest in goa

An Indian expatriate who had gone to Kuwait International Airport to board a scheduled flight home ended up in custody for being a drunk.Image Credit: Pixabay

Cairo: An Indian expatriate who had gone to Kuwait International Airport to board a scheduled flight home ended up in custody for being a drunk, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.

While finalising his departure procedures at the airport, the traveller behaved abnormally and smelled of alcohol, Al Rai newspaper said, citing a security source.

Security personnel arrested him and handed him over to a police station in the area of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, the source added.
He is being in custody for questioning on charges of drunkenness. Neither the offender’s name nor age was disclosed.

