Drunk Indian expat arrested at Kuwait International Airport

Drunk Indian expat arrested at Kuwait International Airport The man behaved abnormally and smelled of alcohol

The man behaved abnormally and smelled of alcoholPublished: November 26, 2020 15:57 Ramadan Al Sherbini, Correspondent An Indian expatriate who had gone to Kuwait International Airport to board a scheduled flight home ended up in custody for being a drunk.Image Credit: PixabayCairo: An Indian expatriate who had gone to Kuwait International Airport to board a scheduled flight home ended up in custody for being a drunk, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.While finalising his departure procedures at the airport, the traveller behaved abnormally and smelled of alcohol, Al Rai newspaper said, citing a security source.Security personnel arrested him and handed him over to a police station in the area of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, the source added.He is being in custody for questioning on charges of drunkenness. Neither the offender’s name nor age was disclosed.