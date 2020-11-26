undercover JIX
Drunk Indian expat arrested at Kuwait International Airport
The man behaved abnormally and smelled of alcohol
Published: November 26, 2020 15:57Ramadan Al Sherbini, Correspondent
An Indian expatriate who had gone to Kuwait International Airport to board a scheduled flight home ended up in custody for being a drunk.Image Credit: Pixabay
Cairo: An Indian expatriate who had gone to Kuwait International Airport to board a scheduled flight home ended up in custody for being a drunk, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
While finalising his departure procedures at the airport, the traveller behaved abnormally and smelled of alcohol, Al Rai newspaper said, citing a security source.
Security personnel arrested him and handed him over to a police station in the area of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, the source added.
He is being in custody for questioning on charges of drunkenness. Neither the offender’s name nor age was disclosed.
