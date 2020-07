The detained Indian Border Security Force personnel was handed over to BSF through a flag meeting after he was detained by BGB for trespassing into Bangladesh territory in Chapainawabganj on July 3, 2020. Photo courtesy: Border Guard Bangladesh





An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had apparently entered into Bangladesh territory in a drunken state and was later handed over to the Indian side following a flag meeting held in this connection today, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said.



The incident took place at Chandhikari border area in Bholahaat upazila of Chapainawabganj, reports our local correspondent.



The BSF personnel was found around 50 yards inside the Bangladesh territory near the border pillar around 12noon, said Lt Col Mahmudul Hasan, commander of BGB 59 Battalion in Chapainawabganj.



The BSF man was found in a drunken and unstable condition, the BGB official said.



He was later handed over to BSF 44 Battalion later around 6:15pm following a flag meeting between the two border security forces at commander level, Lt Col Mahmudul Hasan said at a briefing this evening.



The BGB official, however, did not reveal the name of the BSF personnel.







