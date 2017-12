Droughts and Dajjal

Prophecies are often metaphorical.

Dajjal the left-eyed powerful beast of 666 with 10 horns and 7 heads, is none but our own Zionist-USA.



Horn of that satan was to come out of Iraw, which we just saw recently.



Many take US as god, just like we were told may would take Dajjal as god. They fear US as god, they obey US as god. Nawaz & Baenazeer used to say in their speeched "...hum hakomatt mai aa ker Amrika se dictation nahe lain gae..." ... both were taking dictation though from their god tje Dajjal.



Zionist-USA (Dajjal) travelled the earth, destroying many muslim countries to pave the way for israel. From 911 to Arab-springs, all was to pave the way for israel's expansion from Nile to Eupharates.



Dajjal's last stop was Syria, so zionist-US agents just been there...





So prophecies of Dajjal are unfolding in our presence.

