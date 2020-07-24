What's new

Drop 'martial law’ from military lexicon: PM Hasina

Dhaka September 07, 09:12 PM UNB NEWS - UNB NEWS
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked for dropping the words ‘martial law’ from the military terminology as it never brought any welfare for the country and the armed forces.
"We should remove words 'martial law’ from 'military lexicon' as it never brought any welfare other than bloodbath for the country and the armed forces as well,” she said at the inaugural event of the Armed Forces Selection Board-2020 through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The chiefs of the three services and other high officials got connected from their respective headquarters.

Referring to 19 coups taken place during the military regime of Ziaur Rahman, the Prime Minister said a huge number of officers and soldiers of the forces were killed during the coups.

Noting that such a huge number of armed forces officers and soldiers do not die even in any war, she said, “We don't want to hear any more crying of the fathers for losing their sons, and the sons for losing their fathers (in the armed forces).”



The Prime Minister said the government has been modernising the forces keeping eyes on everything – the protection of the country's sovereignty, defence of airspace and huge sea areas.

She said the government also set up specialized educational institutes so that the members of the armed forces can get all sorts of training.

Hasina said the government wants to develop a modern armed force equipped with latest knowledge with a view in mind that the members of the forces have to work in UN peacekeeping missions.

Over promotion of armed force officers, the Prime Minister asked the selection board members to promote the qualified officers in a justified way.

Hasina said the officers who are patriotic and believe in the spirit of the Liberation War should get the responsibility in the future to take Bangladesh forward in the right way.

PM’s Security Adviser Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Mahfuzur Rahman and PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were present at Ganobhaban.
 
