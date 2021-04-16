Drones attack American Ain Al Assad airbase in Iraq

Drones attack US Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq A drone attack was reported on US forces inside the Ain al-Asad air base west of Baghdad.

Armed drone attack on US forces foiled in Iraq as Iran marks anniversary of general's death Two explosive-laden drones are shot down by Iraq's air defences as they approach the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US forces, a day after a similar incident near Baghdad airport.

A drone attack was reported on US forces inside the Ain al-Asad air base west of Baghdad.According to the Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units – better known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi – the attack was carried out on Tuesday morning by several explosives-laden drones and targeted the US military dormitory and missile depot.AFP cited a US coalition official, claiming that the attack by two drones on the Ain al-Assad base had been thwarted.Iraqi media also reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in Baghdad and Samawah on Tuesday morning.Also, on Monday, there were reports that the US Victory base at Baghdad airport had been targeted by two drones.The attacks came as millions of people in Iran and Iraq commemorated the second martyrdom anniversary of Iran's top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.The date for the withdrawal of US combat forces from Iraq ended on New Year's Eve and Iraqis haveGeneral Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by former President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.They were highly popular because of their key role in eliminating the US-backed ISIS terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.General Soleimani was assassinated by the US while he was in Baghdad at the official invitation of the Iraqi government.Two days after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that requires the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US in the country.ENDendNewsMessage1Americans claimed the drone attack was foiledPoint is, even if it was a foiled attack, it still goes to show us the volume of threat Americans facing in Iraq and Middle East as a whole.