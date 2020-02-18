Drone strike that killed children to go unpunished – Pentagon



13 Dec, 2021 19:21 / Updated 4 hours agoFILE PHOTO. A man grieves during a mass funeral for the 10 civilians killed in a US drone airstrike, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021. © Getty Images / MARCUS YAMNo members of the US military involved in the Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians including 7 children during the retreat from Afghanistan will be penalized in any way, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly decided.The US Air Force’s inspector general investigated the August 29 drone strike and found no violations of law, but left the decision to discipline, reprimand or demote the people involved to the commanding officers. Austin agreed with the recommendations of Central Command Chief General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. and Commander of U.S. Special Operations Richard D. Clarke that no punishment was necessary, the New York Times reported on Monday...