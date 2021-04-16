What's new

Drone strike against Ain Al-Assad airbase hosting American forces

Several Iraqi media are reporting of drone/rocket attacks against Ain Al-Assad airbase which hosts American forces in Iraq.
3015209.jpg

IRNA: This attack took place while in the late hours of Thursday Night a U.S. military logistics convoy was attacked near the base and the attack was so intense that some news oulets mistakenly reported an attack against the airbase itself.

"Ain al-Assad base in Al-Anbar was hit by three suicide drones, and the air defense systems stationed at the base failed to track and destroying the drones," Saberin News quoted its sources as saying.

The news channel added that several American soldiers were wounded and announced that all civilian planes in the western provinces had changed their routes by evacuating the airspace of western Iraq.

The attack took place during the turbulent days of Iraq. The terrorist attack in Baghdad and the attack on Erbil airport were among the recent tensions in the country.

www.google.com

حمله پهپادی به پایگاه عین الاسد / صابرین نیوز: چند سرباز آمریکایی زخمی شدند

ساعاتی پیش پایگاه عین الاسد محل استقرار اشغالگران آمریکایی با سه فروند پهپاد مورد حمله قرار گرفت.
www.google.com www.google.com

حمله پهپادی به پایگاه هوایی آمریکا در عراق

استراحتگاه نظامیان آمریکایی، مرکز علمیات و سامانه‌های دفاعی پایگاه هوایی عین الاسد در استان الانبار عراق هدف حمله چند پهپاد قرار گرفت.
www.google.com www.google.com

www.google.com

انتشار خبرهایی از حمله راکتی به پایگاه آمریکایی عین‌الاسد

در حالی که برخی منابع عراقی از حمله راکتی به پایگاه نظامیان آمریکایی عین‌الاسد خبر می‌دهند، اما منابعی دیگر وقوع این حمله را رد کردند.
www.google.com www.google.com

I heard it resulted in a few soldiers having migraines and needing paracetamol.

I know Biden is in a vegetative state and I don't expect his pink haired trans generals to do anything about the mullah terror regime. Looks like it's down to Israel to keep blowing up things in Iran right under the noses of the IRGC and Mullah terrorists :yahoo:
 
