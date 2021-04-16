Drone strike against Ain Al-Assad airbase hosting American forces

حمله پهپادی به پایگاه عین الاسد / صابرین نیوز: چند سرباز آمریکایی زخمی شدند ساعاتی پیش پایگاه عین الاسد محل استقرار اشغالگران آمریکایی با سه فروند پهپاد مورد حمله قرار گرفت.

حمله پهپادی به پایگاه هوایی آمریکا در عراق استراحتگاه نظامیان آمریکایی، مرکز علمیات و سامانه‌های دفاعی پایگاه هوایی عین الاسد در استان الانبار عراق هدف حمله چند پهپاد قرار گرفت.

انتشار خبرهایی از حمله راکتی به پایگاه آمریکایی عین‌الاسد در حالی که برخی منابع عراقی از حمله راکتی به پایگاه نظامیان آمریکایی عین‌الاسد خبر می‌دهند، اما منابعی دیگر وقوع این حمله را رد کردند.

Several Iraqi media are reporting of drone/rocket attacks against Ain Al-Assad airbase which hosts American forces in Iraq.IRNA: This attack took place while in the late hours of Thursday Night a U.S. military logistics convoy was attacked near the base and the attack was so intense that some news oulets mistakenly reported an attack against the airbase itself."Ain al-Assad base in Al-Anbar was hit by three suicide drones, and the air defense systems stationed at the base failed to track and destroying the drones," Saberin News quoted its sources as saying.The news channel added that several American soldiers were wounded and announced that all civilian planes in the western provinces had changed their routes by evacuating the airspace of western Iraq.The attack took place during the turbulent days of Iraq. The terrorist attack in Baghdad and the attack on Erbil airport were among the recent tensions in the country.