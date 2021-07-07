Drone & rocket attack US base at Erbil airport in northern Iraq, Many Us and zion occupiers killed

What's new

Drone & rocket attack US base at Erbil airport in northern Iraq

3193477.jpg


A drone dropped bombs on Erbil airport in northern Iraq, aiming for the U.S. facility on the airport grounds on Tuesday, July 6, according to Kurdish security sources.
While hosting U.S. forces, Erbil Airport in northern Iraq was apparently attacked by a drone loaded with explosives, then, the drone came down outside Erbil Airport and ignited a fire.
The Pentagon said in a statement that it was aware of reports of a drone attack, but that preliminary information did not suggest any structural damage, injuries, or casualties.
The attack came a day after missiles and a drone hit the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and the Ain al-Asad air base, which houses U.S. forces.
Earlier reports indicated at least three drones and 20 rockets were used in the attack, but security sources now say there were no rockets and only one drone, according to reports by Kohnavard.
Col. Wayne Marotto, the spokesman for U.S. Operation Inherent Resolve, tweeted: “Initial report: At approx. 11:15 PM local time, one UAS impacted in the vicinity of Erbil Air Base, Iraq.”
He continued that at that point, initial reports suggested no injuries, casualties, or damage and would update as he learned more, reports the Daily Mail.
The abbreviation UAS typically stands for Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or a drone, indicating that the drone may have exploded upon impact.
News outlet Rudaw tweeted: “The counterterrorism directorate said he airport was attacked by a drone around 10:30pm, with a fire breaking out at the site.”
Iraqi satellite television channel Dijlah reported that the airport’s director said flight traffic was unaffected by the attack, according to the Twitter account @Archer83Able.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Newsweek stated that a group known as Saraya Awliya al-Dam issued a warning following the incident.If the enemy does not admit its losses, we will tell him the number of Zionists who were killed in the Erbil operation tonight,” the statement reads. The Saraya Awliya al-Dam organization previously claimed attacks against U.S. installations in the area, according to Newsweek.
A drone placed bombs near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in April. That was the first documented unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. soldiers in Erbil, which came amid a regular stream of rocket attacks on U.S. outposts and the embassy in Baghdad, which Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.

Zions (as newer comers in Iraq's Kurdistan) and yanks are getting roasted 24/7/365 💪
 
Major US bases hit in W Iraq, E Syria; Americans wounded at Iraqi base
The photo shows smoke blowing from the US-run Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq on July 7, 2021.
Two major US bases in western Iraq and on the other side of the border in eastern Syria have come under simultaneous attacks, with the attack on the Iraq-based outpost reportedly wounding many American military personnel.
The concurrent strikes took place on Wednesday against the Ain al-Assad airbase that hosts the US troops in the western Iraqi province of al-Anbar, and the military base run by the American troops at the al-Omar Oilfield in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.
The attacks came more than a week after the American military conducted a deadly air raid against targets reportedly belonging to Iraqi anti-terror forces on both sides of the Arab countries’ common border.
US claims staging airstrikes against Iraqi resistance groups along Syria border
US claims staging airstrikes against Iraqi resistance groups along Syria border
The US claims staging airstrikes against targets allegedly belonging to Iraqi resistance groups along Iraq and Syria’s border.
Casualty count
Iraq’s Sabereen News agency put the number of the wounded from the attack on the Iraq-based outpost at five, citing preliminary figures.
US-led coalition spokesman, Col. Wayne Marotto, however, alleged that the attack had only wounded two personnel members.

The Thar al-Muhandis Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on Ain al-Assad. It said it struck the base with 30 Grad rockets, adding that the projectiles hit their targets accurately.
Sources said the strike had most likely been meant to destroy very important and expensive equipment and installations belonging to US troops there.
The Iraqi resistance group has identified its goal as seeking revenge for the US drone strike that martyred senior Iraqi anti-terror commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad early last year. The strike also martyred ranking Iranian counter-terrorism commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and many others.
The Iraqi parliament passed a law soon afterward, ruling all forms of US-led presence in the country as illegal.
Both the commanders played a key role in defeating the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh, which the US has been using as an alleged excuse to prolong its presence in Iraq and Syria, which has also been invaded by the coalition’s forces.
‘US fires back aimlessly, targeting houses, mosque’
US forces opened “aimless” artillery fire in response to the attack on Ain al-Assad, causing damage to a number of civilian residences and a mosque in the city of Hit in al-Anbar, reports noted.
Iraq’s Alahad TV said the coalition had responded with multiple attacks that caused fire to a number of residences located in Hit’s al-Baghdadi area.

The coalition, however, alleged that the response had targeted the locations that had been struck with rockets.
In Syria, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), mortar rounds were fired into the Dayr al-Zawr-based military compound for the third time in recent days.
Militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of mainly Kurdish forces fighting against Damascus, reportedly claimed that they had thwarted the attack.
Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to keep up their struggle until the complete expulsion of all the foreign troops. Damascus has also said it reserved the right to retaliate against invading military forces.
US is already pulling out of Iraq, anyways. Iran-led militias doing these attacks, that purposefully intended to avoid casualties and major material damage, in order to manipulate people about their real agenda and upcoming wars, which apparently is opening a front on Saudi Arabia at behest of Iran. They want to frame it as a struggle against US. Iranian regime is once again going to ignite major strife in region, that will setback Iranians and other Muslims in region back another decade. Meanwhile, Iran has to worry about Afghanistan and Taliban's movements there. I see they are already requesting Russian military intervention.
 
i don’t think US is going to risk middle east oil supply getting disrupted especially now that the US oil industry is held back
 
