A drone dropped bombs on Erbil airport in northern Iraq, aiming for the U.S. facility on the airport grounds on Tuesday, July 6, according to Kurdish security sources.
While hosting U.S. forces, Erbil Airport in northern Iraq was apparently attacked by a drone loaded with explosives, then, the drone came down outside Erbil Airport and ignited a fire.
The Pentagon said in a statement that it was aware of reports of a drone attack, but that preliminary information did not suggest any structural damage, injuries, or casualties.
The attack came a day after missiles and a drone hit the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and the Ain al-Asad air base, which houses U.S. forces.
Earlier reports indicated at least three drones and 20 rockets were used in the attack, but security sources now say there were no rockets and only one drone, according to reports by Kohnavard.
Col. Wayne Marotto, the spokesman for U.S. Operation Inherent Resolve, tweeted: “Initial report: At approx. 11:15 PM local time, one UAS impacted in the vicinity of Erbil Air Base, Iraq.”
He continued that at that point, initial reports suggested no injuries, casualties, or damage and would update as he learned more, reports the Daily Mail.
The abbreviation UAS typically stands for Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or a drone, indicating that the drone may have exploded upon impact.
News outlet Rudaw tweeted: “The counterterrorism directorate said he airport was attacked by a drone around 10:30pm, with a fire breaking out at the site.”
Iraqi satellite television channel Dijlah reported that the airport’s director said flight traffic was unaffected by the attack, according to the Twitter account @Archer83Able.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Newsweek stated that a group known as Saraya Awliya al-Dam issued a warning following the incident.“If the enemy does not admit its losses, we will tell him the number of Zionists who were killed in the Erbil operation tonight,” the statement reads. The Saraya Awliya al-Dam organization previously claimed attacks against U.S. installations in the area, according to Newsweek.
A drone placed bombs near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in April. That was the first documented unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. soldiers in Erbil, which came amid a regular stream of rocket attacks on U.S. outposts and the embassy in Baghdad, which Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.
Zions (as newer comers in Iraq's Kurdistan) and yanks are getting roasted 24/7/365
