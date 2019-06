Wednesday, 26 June, 2019 - 04:30Arab Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki. File photoRiyadh - Asharq Al-AwsatThe Coalition for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen has said that the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and downed a drone launched by the Houthi terrorist militias towards a residential area in southwestern Saudi Arabia.Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the drone was aimed at a populated area in Khamis Mushayt.He did not report any damage or casualties, in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).He accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian installations.Maliki stressed that the coalition will continue to take deterrent measures against the insurgents in line with international humanitarian law.