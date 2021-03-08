What's new

Drone hits eastern Saudi port, missile targets Aramco facilities: Energy Ministry

This is why its important to retaliate to the very first attack, so it doesn't become a norm. The reason Pakistan slapped india when it transgressed.
 
Riz said:
Invade them using ground forces
Click to expand...
Under the MBS, Saudi's started more then they can chew. Very poor judgement and under estimation of the enemy capabilities. Military stalemate can only be resolved through political dialogue and now Yemeni's will demand more rights and Saudi's have to agree to get out of all this mess.
 
It is total Saudi fault. PAK had adviced them dont start war in your neighbor.but they did not listen pak. Mbs is an idiot. He brought lots of trouble for his country. Yemenis are similar to taliban by nature. They will never forgive saudia.in 60z pakistan has secured this area for Saudis . I have been there. This area has one of biggiest refinery of the world They had offered this big part of land to Pakistan for 100 years in president ayyab times in exchange of security but PAK said we don't need your land but we will provide help what you required.but now time has changed after mbs blackmailing to pak and killing of inocent Muslims in Syria and Yemen.
 
Al Saud gang had no right to invade a sovereign nation. Yemen people had to have a chance to choose their own government and not a saud appointed puppet government..80% of Yemen population are now in Houthie side so if that is not a vote as to what they want then US should recognize this fact on the ground. You can not force a puppet government to 80% of a nation population.

Al Saud gang should pay for all destruction of Yemen and be brought to Justice for bombing a country for 6 years.
 
tribune.com.pk

Saudi-led coalition jets strike Yemen capital | The Express Tribune

A Saudi-led military coalition mounted air strikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday after it intercepted a string of drones launched by the Iran-backed rebels
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Saudi-led coalition jets strike Yemen capital
Move comes after kingdom ‘intercepted a string of drones launched by Iran-backed rebels’


AFP March 07, 2021

arab coalition forces destroy missile and houthi drone photo anadolu agency file

Arab coalition forces destroy missile and Houthi drone. PHOTO: ANADOLU AGENCY/FILE
RIYADH:
http://tribune.com.pk/iranA Saudi-led military coalition mounted air strikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on Sunday after it intercepted a string of drones launched by the Iran-backed rebels, state media reported.

The developments mark a new escalation in Yemen's six-year conflict between the coalition-backed Yemeni government and the rebels, despite a renewed US push to end the conflict.
The strikes triggered huge explosions in Sanaa and sent plumes of smoke rising in the sky, according to AFP correspondents at the scene. The rebels reported seven air strikes on the city.
"The military operation targets Houthi military capabilities in Sanaa and a number of other provinces," the coalition was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Also read: Vulnerable in Yemen
The raids come after the coalition said it intercepted a total of 12 drones launched by the rebels on Sunday, in a sharp escalation in cross-border attacks on the kingdom.
The coalition - fighting in Yemen alongside the internationally recognised government against the insurgents - said the drones were aimed at "civilian" targets in Saudi Arabia, SPA reported, without specifying the locations. Targeting civilians in the kingdom was a "red line", the coalition said after the retaliatory strikes on Sanaa.

Amid a new US push for a resolution to the grinding conflict, it added that the Houthis' actions "will not lead to an imposition of a political settlement".
The rebels did not immediately claim responsibility for the drone attacks.
The grinding conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to international organisations, sparking what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

On Sunday, David Gressly, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, was in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, a key entry point for both humanitarian aid and commercial goods.
"I need to understand the situation of food, fuel, health, water, education and other needs of the people," he told reporters. "What we would want to see is the port to be open, not only for fuel but other commodities."
Also read: Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
The UN had warned of a "death sentence" against Yemen after a donor conference last week yielded less than half the funds needed to prevent a devastating famine.
It appealed for $3.85 billion to pay for urgently needed aid, but just $1.7 billion was offered at the virtual pledging conference.

"After over a year of Covid throughout the world, the economies are weak and those who are giving funding find it more difficult to give money," Gressly said. "So we need to find a way to go beyond humanitarian assistance to help the economy come back." The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, while they escalate an offensive in Yemen to seize the government's last northern stronghold of Marib. The escalation comes after the United States last month delisted the Houthis as terrorists and stepped up efforts to de-escalate the six-year conflict.

The terror designation, imposed late in the administration of former US president Donald Trump, had been widely criticised by aid organisations, who warned it would hamper their efforts to alleviate a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

"The removal of the Houthis from the list of terrorist groups has been interpreted in a hostile way by the militia," SPA cited the coalition as saying.
The coalition added that their "victories" in Marib had prompted the rebels to step up attacks on the kingdom.

On Saturday, Yemeni government sources said fierce fighting between pro-government forces and the rebels in oil-rich Marib had left at least 90 combatants on the two sides dead over the span of 24 hours.

Years of bombing have failed to shake the rebels' hold on Sanaa, and they have steadily expanded their reach in the country's north.

US President Joe Biden has halted support to Saudi offensive operations in Yemen's war, which he called a "catastrophe" that "has to end".
But he has also reiterated US support for Saudi Arabia in defending its territory.
 
Practicing 51 Article of the UN Chapter & the right to self-defense .. as far as Saudis have invaded Yemen since 2015 and imposed embargo and targeted their cities Yemenis have right to respond in the same way.
The war is stupid:
Even the UAE got itself out ..
Even the usa has said (in words) that it'd stopped it supports ...
None of the goals of the war has achieved ...
Just humanitarian catastrophe in one of the poorest countries ....
 
Missiles reportedly hit Aramco compounds in Dhahran and Ras Tanura. These are arguably the two most important Aramco locations. The first is the headquarters of Aramco and very close to an airbase. It’s where the vast majority of Aramco employees live and work. The second is built around an important refinery. If Houthis can hit these locations then nowhere is safe in Saudi Arabia.
 
TNT said:
This is why its important to retaliate to the very first attack, so it doesn't become a norm. The reason Pakistan slapped india when it transgressed.
Click to expand...
Only wish we had enough respect to respond to x1000 drone stikes on our own territory, soldiers, cities,,, atleast the Persians can be happy with never having an inch of their land hit....
 
Isni't it very strange that Saudi with the best of Murican air defense systems touted by so many as the besterest and most infallible defense system quoting an arm and leg and all the gravy as to how super duper good Murican know how is cannot defend those targets?

Against simple subsonic drones?

How effective is DF21 series of anti ship ballistic missiles

Not sure why this thread is in the Pak Navy section unless it's a hint that PN is getting these? They're ineffective because they require an intricate network of sensors and communications nodes for them to work, all of which will be targeted and destroyed in a high-intensity conflict. If...
defence.pk

And read above as how they running over to give excuses by the dozens as to why and why it did not work in Saudi but sure to work against Chinese.

:omghaha: :omghaha::omghaha:

1615181311664.png


And some folks here think those Murican defense systems got no problems at all in whacking DF21s and DF26s at Mach 15 to 20 together with hundreds of chinese AShMs at Mach 3 heading to their carriers and Ticos

:pleasantry::pleasantry::pleasantry:
 
