Drone hits eastern Saudi port, missile targets Aramco facilities: Energy Ministry

It is total Saudi fault. PAK had adviced them dont start war in your neighbor.but they did not listen pak. Mbs is an idiot. He brought lots of trouble for his country. Yemenis are similar to taliban by nature. They will never forgive saudia.in 60z pakistan has secured this area for Saudis . I have been there. This area has one of biggiest refinery of the world They had offered this big part of land to Pakistan for 100 years in president ayyab times in exchange of security but PAK said we don't need your land but we will provide help what you required.but now time has changed after mbs blackmailing to pak and killing of inocent Muslims in Syria and Yemen.