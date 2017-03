What kind of this forum is when an intruder drone strike in Pakistan today and no one is condemning it on Pak defense forum.



This is total violation of our soveirgnity. When first drone strike happened more than a decade ago, i was in overseas. One person came to me and console with me that americans strike in Pakistan. I told him this is very remote area, far from cities and develop areas and no concern for our people. He said no matter it is inside your country so it is attack on you. He challenged any country dare at attack them. I was ashamed of our leadership than and up until now. Slaves will always be slaves.



The nation which love handcuff will never be independent. The mentality needed to be changed.

