'Drone attack' targets US military base in Syria

This attack from Iranian point of view and importance of Al-Tanf



Tanf is a rural area in eastern Syria, located on the border triangle of Iraq, Syria and Jordan, and is therefore of geostrategic importance.



This area is also located in the direction of the Baghdad-Damascus highway, which is a very important and strategic route for the axis of resistance.



Assured of the success of the Syrian army and its allies in suppressing terrorists, the United States has established a base in the region since 2016, declaring a 50-kilometer radius around it a no-go zone to provide a safe margin for its forces and prevent the Tehran-Baghdad-Damascus corridor.



But Maj. Gen. Soleimani, commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, vigilantly and without involving his forces in the area, sought to secure the more northern areas, of which Qaem in Iraq and Bukamal in Syria were a part, in order to activate the Baghdad-Damascus route.



The United States put a lot of pressure on Haidar al-Abadi's government to prevent the opening of the Qaem-Bukamal border crossing, but the next prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, officially reopened the axis, contrary to the White House demands, but the main corridor is still closed.



As a result, given that the establishment of the Al- Tanf base, in addition to its own strategic, political and economic problems, was established without the permission of the official and legitimate Syrian government and is fundamentally against international law, it encouraged the Axis of Resistance to launch a series of attacks against the base and increase the casualties of American forces So that they, like most of their bases in Iraq, will have to leave.



But the interesting thing is that tonight's drone operation was carried out simultaneously from Syria and Iraq, which sends an important message to the Americans, and that is to fully arm the axis of resistance to the new 21st century drones and weapons.



Another important point was that the advanced American defense could not shoot down the suicide drones, and the Americans themselves acknowledged that they had all hit their targets.



Finally, it must be said that the management of the Axis of Resistance intends to kick US troops out of Iraq and Syria as soon as possible in order to establish the Tehran-Baghdad-Damascus-Beirut strategic corridor from its closest route and to benefit the member countries of this axis. Political, economic, security and military benefits.