When Pakistan says they will defend KSA they actually means Mecca and Medina , not whole KSA matters to us .. and this not a holy war its a bloody sectarian war between two parties who are responsible for the destruction of the unity among the Muslims , May both parties be destroyed by Allah for all i care .

Now who is Yahoodi Agent and who is not is not the topic or our concern , KSA said the attack was done by Iran, they provide evidence, they have many countries backing their narrative , now see what they do ? and where are those UAE ministers who were Threatening Al-Bakistan after we refused to join Yemen ?

And why don't Saudi's ask their new bestie aka Modi to issue a statement against Iran ?

