Driving thru a small high plateau Tajik town in westernmost China bordering 3 countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikstan

Driving thru a small high plateau Tajik town in westernmost China bordering 3 countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikstan​


Driving thru a small high plateau Tajik town Tashkurgan in Xinjiang Pamir region bordering 3 countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikstan. Tashkurgan is a small Pamir high plateau town in the westernmost tip of China, the altitude is over 3,000 meter and air is very thin, rarely anything can grow in this harsh environment and the local Tajiks traditionally were all herders.

The local Tajik herders used to live in self built mud and stone houses which may easily collapse from earthquakes which are very common in this region, Now this whole town is like a big construction site, the government built earthquake proof houses for every famiy here but only locals were given these free houses, outsiders can't enjoy this free housing policy in this region.

Now the economy had been greatly diversified in this town, tourism, manufacuring, greenhouse lab farming... but you can still see cattles roam around everywhere freely in the town. This small Tajik town is surrounded by mountain, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikstan are just on the other side of this mountain.
 

