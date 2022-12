Driving license information is going to foreign ( India) companies! ll BRTA ll Driving License​

Fingerprints are taken. Photo is being taken. All customer information including address has to be given. This information is stored by a foreign company for BRTA's smart driving license. Analysts fear personal security risk and BRTA's hostage situation. However, BRTA says that due to lack of technical capability, they have given the job to an Indian company.