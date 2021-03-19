Drive to Medog county in South Tibet next to the Indian border, the last county connceted by roads with rest of China

Motuo is the lowest place in the whole Tibet, which is only 600 meters above sea level. Located at the southern side of the ending point of the Himalayas, it is also a tropical area in Eastern Tibet, which has the mildest climate, most abundant rainfall, and most ecological preserved place in Tibet. My journey to Motuo County was really an interesting trip beyond my expectation. I made a new friend on the way, visited his home, and experienced an idyllic life in the Himalayas. I also saw bananas growing in Tibet and tasted sugar cane growing in Tibet for the first time. You can never imagine how Tibetan lemons grew here look like. Follow my video to enjoy the mysterious place.