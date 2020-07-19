What's new

Drink cow urine to fight virus: Bengal BJP chief

Drink cow urine to fight virus: Bengal BJP chief
Shiv Sahay Singh
KOLKATA , JULY 18, 2020 04:20 IST
UPDATED: JULY 18, 2020 03:05 IST

    Dilip Ghosh advocated consumption to fight COVID-19

    West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has advocated the use of “cow-urine” to boost immunity in the fight against COVID-19. A video has surfaced on social media where Mr. Ghosh, while emphasising the importance of home remedies, is seen saying that people need to consume cow urine to stay healthy. The BJP leader made these remarks during a meeting in Durgapur on Thursday.

    “If I speak about cows, many feel uncomfortable. Donkeys will never understand the worth of a cow. This is India, the land of Lord Krishna and here we worship cows. We will have cow urine to stay healthy. Those who consume alcohol, how will you understand the worth of a cow,” Mr. Ghosh is heard saying in the video.

    The State BJP chief also spoke about long queues outside liquor shops in the State when the lockdown restrictions were eased.

    This is not the first time that the Bengal BJP president has made a controversial statement on cows. In November 2019, Mr. Ghosh said cow’s milk contains gold, a statement that sparked widespread criticism in social and political circles. Earlier this year in May, Mr. Ghosh said there was no harm in drinking cow urine and said he consumed cow urine.

    Mr Ghosh has come in for criticism from leaders of his own party in Bengal, who described the remarks as “unscientific”.

    The West Bengal government has registered complaints against members of right wing groups who were distributing “cow urine”. Action was also taken against a civic police volunteer who was seen consuming cow urine in public.

https://www.thehindu.com/news/citie...ht-virus-bengal-bjp-chief/article32119516.ece
 
Modi ji should launch a surgical strike against corona devi and drink cow urine publicly and encourage the entire country to do the same
 
I know we shouldn't but when they say such stupid things, the temptation is so great. :lol:

Also, what does this dude have against donkeys? Are they not a creation of the Almighty too?
 
If I speak about cows, many feel uncomfortable. Donkeys will never understand the worth of a cow. This is India, the land of Lord Krishna and here we worship cows. We will have cow urine to stay healthy. Those who consume alcohol, how will you understand the worth of a cow,
So glad he made it clear that he was calling alcohol consumers donkey and not every one who doesn't agree with him.

This is India, the land of Lord Krishna and here we worship cows. We will have cow urine to stay healthy.
Will, why not should? Is there a ban on cow-urine? Let the poor man have his cow urine to his heart's content.
 
cow piss drink can cure cancer, can cure COVID-19, that's why no disease in India and everybody live to 120 years old
 
