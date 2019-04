Drilling platform a breakthrough in South China Sea

Previously, all deep-water oil or gas wells in Chinese territory were drilled by using foreign-produced platforms.

If oil and gas resources in the region can be exploited, not only China but also the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and other neighboring countries can gain sustainable benefits.

This will help break the Western technology monopoly to weaken US influence in the South China Sea issue, promoting cooperation of economic exploration in the South China Sea among Asian countries.