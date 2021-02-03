'Dreams of Getting Rich' latest film to release online for Spring Festival

Poster forPhoto: Courtesy of Xiao Wu, the maiden work by Chinese actor-turned-director Song Xiaobao is set for release on major Chinese streaming platforms including iQIYI and Youku on February 12, the first day of China's Spring Festival, the film's studio announced on Wednesday.This is the second new film to turn to the premium video on demand (PVoD) model for the holiday season following Wang Baoqiang's, which will also release as a PVoD title on the same day."For years, it has been a dream of mine to finish this film. I put all my effort and all my enthusiasm into it. I just want to share this story with audiences," the new director posted on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Wednesday.The comedy, which Song also stars in alongside actress Ma Li, tells a warm story about how to get rich dating back in the early 1990s.Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PVoD releases enable films to reach audiences in a safe way. Song Jia, head of iQIYI's film department, said that no matter if they are sitting in cinemas or watching online from home, audiences wish to enjoy well-told stories and feel the positive energy of films.