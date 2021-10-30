What's new

Dream of Lao People Coming True as Bullet Train For China-Laos Railway Arrives in Vientiane, CONGRATULATIONS ! First Bullet Train in South East Asia !

Feature: Dream of Lao People Coming True as Bullet Train For China-Laos Railway Arrives in Vientiane
Source: Xinhua| 2021-10-16 22:40:40|Editor: huaxia
by Chanthaphaphone Mixayboua, and Zhang Jianhua

1040044f-7475-45d6-b731-3e740bcba406.jpeg


VIENTIANE, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The dream of the Lao people to transform the land-locked country into a land-linked hub in the region is coming true as the streamlined "China-standard" bullet train for the China-Laos railway arrived in Lao capital Vientiane on Saturday.

The electric multiple unit (EMU) train was officially delivered to the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd., a joint venture in charge of the railway's construction and operation, at a handover ceremony in the newly-built China-Laos Railway Vientiane Station with the attendance of Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong and Lao Minister of Public Works and Transport Viengsavath Siphandone.

"I am so excited. It was a historic moment for the first passenger train traveling along the China-Laos Railway has arrived in Laos," Sangthong Hangponsawang, a 29-year-old man who is an online English tutor living in Vientiane, told Xinhua.

"I believe that the railway will benefit Laos a lot given its significant role in bolstering tourism and the transport of goods," said Sangthong, adding "Our country is the only landlocked country in Southeast Asia. The Belt and Road Initiative is a golden opportunity for our country to transform into a land-link hub in the region."

"Better roads and public services like the railway will attract more investment from overseas," he said.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said at the handover ceremony that Laos has received the first modern train in its history which is a decisive progress in the construction of the China-Laos railway, and it is also a landmark achievement of the strategic docking between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Laos strategy to convert itself to a land-linked hub.

The construction of the railway started in December 2016 and is scheduled to be completed and operational in December.

According to the China State Railway Group, the new train, with the maximum operating speed of 160 km per hour, consists of nine carriages, including a locomotive, a dining coach, a first-class and six second-class coaches, and has altogether 720 seats. It will be put into a trial run soon.

The train is called Lane Xang as Laos was once called the Lane Xang (million elephants) Kingdom.

In addition, Lane Xang is also known as Lancang, the name of the upper section of Mekong River in China, which symbolizes the China-Laos relationship as good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners.

"I have long been following news about the railway because I'm curious what it will be like having a modern train in our country and I'm looking forward to seeing how it looks like," said Lachan Suvanthung, 25, a female hotel receptionist in Vang Vieng, a tourism town near Vientiane.

She said the train helps reduce travel time between provinces, which is a great opportunity to bring more domestic tourists to different provinces and more international tourists to Laos.
"When it operates normally and the COVID-19 situation in our country improves significantly, I believe the railway will make local people's life easier and the tourism sector will also see strong growth in the future," she said.

The Chinese ambassador said that with the opening of the China-Laos Railway, the travel time from Vientiane to the China-Laos border will be shortened from two days to three hours, and it will just be an overnight trip to travel from Vientiane to Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, a leapfrog development in the connectivity between the two countries.

The train is painted with the colors of red, blue and white, the same colors of the flag of Laos. The interior design integrates elements of traditional Chinese and Lao cultures, embodying the Lao people's vision of a better life and the friendship between the two peoples.

FB3pCLkWYAIw5Y9.jpg



Viengsavath Siphandone said the design and manufacture of the EMU train is an important part of the building of the Laos-China railway. Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, approved the design plan of the train while Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh decided the name of the train.

The delivery of the train marks the beginning of the operation period of the railway. It also a declaration that Laos has stepped into a new era of railway transportation, said the Lao minister.
The arrival of the bullet train has also made the headlines on social media in Laos, with the public discussing the details of the train and expressing their excitement and pride.

FC1SmJhVkAcWgpT.jpg



A netizen named Khampha Bounmak said "My life would become much more convenient when the Laos-China railway starts operation. Warmly and friendly welcome to Lao Capital Vientiane!"
"It's like a dream come true. It was unbelievable and I feel so happy," Phouvieng Sysenkham wrote on Facebook.

A netizen named Bounlieng Tounthasith said, "I'm so excited that I will be able to take a train to China soon!"
"The Laos-China railway will bring great convenience to trade and travel between the two countries. Breaking through the blockade of the mountains and converting Laos from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub is the dream of the Lao people," Koularb Savanh wrote on Facebook.

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/asiapacific/2021-10/16/c_1310249950.htm










😍





Pu'er Station of China - Laos High Speed Railway
FBn3DW5VgAIcsZY.jpg
FBn3DW5VgAU6463.jpg
FC1SmKqUUAUoDEx.jpg
FBn3DXXVIAcwLj6.jpg




The Bullet Trains Arrived in Vientiane (Laos Capital) from China
FBkD_uMVUAsQVcg.jpg
FBkD_teVkAM5mT3.jpg



Ceremony Held by Laotian to Celebrate the Arrival of The Bullet Trains
FC1SmJyVcAMS7zB.jpg




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450357050853105672
 
The First Bullet Train in South East Asia comes from Fuxing Hao Bullet Train Family (This one from CR-200J Series)

This Bullet Train Have Max Speed of more than 200Km/h, but for Local Economic Development it will Operate with 160Km/h at this moment




The China-Laos Bullet Train will be named as "Lan Xang" Bullet Train.

Lan Xang is based on China's Fuxing bullet train, named after old Lao Kingdom of Lan Xang "Million Elephants"
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1449707298243452930
 
Looks fantastic!!!!!
 
Indeed, my friend 😍



And what I found interesting, Laotian people including their Young Generation seems very Positive toward China and have very high Anti-Stance toward americans.
Like this one
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448365140861014016


Even their rocker & young generation compose a song and make an MV to Celebrate The join of Laos to OBOR (One Belt One Road) & The completion of Bullet Train Railway of China to Laos (Kunming-Vientiane)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450384801555304449

The song is very catchy to hear :enjoy:
 
In the second half of next year, the 11 Fuxing high-speed trains customized by Indonesia will come to Indonesia. Indonesia will become the first country in the southern hemisphere with a speed of 350KM per hour. :cheers: 👍
 
To be fair, this China - Laos railway cannot yet be categorized as HSR or "Bullet train" as its operating speed is only 160 km/h.. by international standards HSR are trains with operating speeds of 200km/h and above.. 160km/h trains are categorized as HrSR (Higher Speed Rail) or Semi-HSR.. in this category, the Malaysian railway ETS is the first to operate such train in Southeast Asia.. Still this is a great breakthrough for Laos, as eventhough this train is not yet a true HSR, its quality of setvice is no different to a true HSR..
 
Love Stories Blooming Along with Construction of China-Laos Railway

  • LAOS
  • Thursday, 28 Oct 2021
    7:04 PM MYT

The Lan Xang EMU train passes by the China-Laos borderline inside a tunnel on Oct. 15, 2021.


VIENTIANE : As the China-Laos Railway nears completion, people are not only impressed by the mega infrastructure project, but also the beautiful love stories that unfolded along with the railway's construction.

In May 20, 2018, an engagement ceremony was held between Xiong Yinghao, a 32-year-old Chinese engineer at the China Railway No. 2 Engineering Group (CREC-2), and his colleague, 27-year-old Lao local woman Manichanh Duangmany who worked as a translator.

They were the first cross-border couple working for the China-Laos Railway to get engaged.

A Lao traditional ceremony was held in Manichanh's village in the capital Vientiane. Amid the blessings of the villagers and colleagues, they fed each other with sticky rice while the villagers put on string bracelets on their wrists to express best wishes as per Lao tradition.

The couple are now the parents of a three-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl.

"Our project (China-Laos Railway) is almost over, and lots of things need to be done. My son and daughter are living with my wife in my hometown in Sichuan (in southwest China)," Xiong, who was still busy working at the construction site in Laos, told Xinhua recently.

"I have not seen my daughter since she was born due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am looking forward to getting on a train to go home, the sooner the better," he said.
Xiong and Manichanh are one of the couples that found their other half during their work for the China-Laos Railway, which started construction in December 2016.

Jiang Cong, a Chinese engineer at the China Railway Wuhan Electrification Engineering Group Co., Ltd, who joined the project in February 2020, posted a recruitment notice looking for a local language interpreter on Lao social media platform. Khou Vang, who was studying at the National University of Laos at that time, contacted Jiang.
Attracted by Chinese culture, Khou gave herself a Chinese name, Wang Ru, and had been teaching herself Chinese at university.
The two fell in love and started a seven-month long distance relationship.

Khou's parents did not agree with their daughter's relationship with Jiang at the beginning as they thought China was too far away and it would be difficult to see their daughter if she marries a foreign man.
"With the (China-Laos) railway Jiang is building, it will take only three hours to travel from Vientiane to the Laos-China border, and traveling will not be a difficulty at all," Khou told her parents, who finally gave their blessings to their daughter and decided to start learn Chinese too.

Jiang and Khou got married in September 2020 and now they have a lovely baby. Khou's parents are looking forward to the early opening of the railway, so that "the traffic will be so convenient that we will travel to China to see our daughter and grandson."
The China-Laos Railway is a docking project between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.

The electrified passenger and cargo railway is built with the full application of Chinese management and technical standards. The construction of the project started in December 2016 and is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic in December 2021.

Yuan Zhixiang, a Chinese engineer who graduated from university in 2017 and worked at CREC-5 in Nateuy, a mountainous town some 400 km north of Vientiane, married a local woman and settled down in Laos.

In 2019, the couple's first daughter was born in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Yuan named his daughter "Siyi," meaning "remembering the friendship (between China and Laos)" in Chinese.
"I haven't travelled back to China due to inconvenience caused by the pandemic. After living in Laos for a long time, I have known the country better. There are a lot of things we want to do once the railway is completed," he said.

On Oct. 18, the couple welcomed their second daughter.
When asked about the second baby's name, Yuan could not help smiling and said the name is "Si'an," which means "wishing for wellness" in Chinese.
"I hope the pandemic would be over soon, and express my best wishes to the two countries," he said.


https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplu...along-with-construction-of-china-laos-railway

From Laos with Love 😍






Whizzack said:
To be fair, this China - Laos railway cannot yet be categorized as HSR or "Bullet train" as its operating speed is only 160 km/h.. by international standards HSR are trains with operating speeds of 200km/h and above.. 160km/h trains are categorized as HrSR (Higher Speed Rail) or Semi-HSR.. in this category, the Malaysian railway ETS is the first to operate such train in Southeast Asia..
Click to expand...
The Train indeed a Bullet High Speed (HSR) Train with Max Speed of Over 200Km/h, and the Railway itself can accomodate Speed of over 200Km/h. Thus Categorized as High Speed Railway.

But for Economic Local Development & Promoting the Beautiful view of Laos mountaineous region, the Chinese & Laotian both agree to Set the Speed of the Bullet Train to 160Km/h at this current moment.




For Reference :
Class 93 from ETS Malaysia made by CSR Zhuzhou (China) have Max Speed of only 180Km/h (Under 200Km/h)
Lanxang Bullet Train (CR-200J) from Laos made by CRRC Qingdao (China) have Max Speed above 200Km/h (210 Km/h). Thus Categorized as High Speed Bullet Train. And the Railway itself Designed can be Operated with higher speed HSR (Above 200/300Km/h)

But yes, it slower than Jakarta-Bandung HSR (Chinese-Indonesian Joint Project) that will be Operated at the end of Next year & Bangkok-Nong Khai HSR (Part of China-Thailand HSR Project) that will be Operated in 2023.
Both will use CR-400AF Fuxing Hao Series made by CRRC Qingdao (China) with Max speed of 420Km/h
G6511_CR400AF-A-2072_at_Shenzhen_North_Railway_Station.jpg
CR400AF-G-2215@IFP_(20210128102110).jpg
 
Whizzack said:
To be fair, this China - Laos railway cannot yet be categorized as HSR or "Bullet train" as its operating speed is only 160 km/h.. by international standards HSR are trains with operating speeds of 200km/h and above.. 160km/h trains are categorized as HrSR (Higher Speed Rail) or Semi-HSR.. in this category, the Malaysian railway ETS is the first to operate such train in Southeast Asia.. Still this is a great breakthrough for Laos, as eventhough this train is not yet a true HSR, its quality of setvice is no different to a true HSR..
Click to expand...
When cr200j went offline in 2017, the test speed on the line reached 200KM/hour. So it can also be called a 动车. The car body was white at the beginning, but the Ministry of Railways in the back required it to be painted green uniformly. Called "trash can" by Chinese netizens
00.png
11.png
22.png
 
Daniel808 said:
Indeed, my friend 😍



And what I found interesting, Laotian people including their Young Generation seems very Positive toward China and have very high Anti-Stance toward americans.
Like this one
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448365140861014016


Even their rocker & young generation compose a song and make an MV to Celebrate The join of Laos to OBOR (One Belt One Road) & The completion of Bullet Train Railway of China to Laos (Kunming-Vientiane)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450384801555304449

The song is very catchy to hear :enjoy:
Click to expand...



I think we the Pakistani people need to follow the pioneering spirit and pursuit of excellence by the Laotian people. It is something g very heartening to see.
 
Any plans for this train like to continue onward to Bangkok and then Kuala Lumpur and Singapore?
 
FuturePAF said:
Any plans for this train like to continue onward to Bangkok and then Kuala Lumpur and Singapore?
Click to expand...
Yes, it will be connected with Bangkok HSR (currently under-Construction, expected to be finished in 2023) part of China-Thailand HSR Projects.

Also will be connected with China-Cambodia HSR (via Bangkok to Phnom Penh & Sihanoukville all the way to Kunming, China)

Singapore itself very keen to be Connected with Trans-Asian HSR built by China.

Malaysia is very labile, like little girl.
But with the Operation of HSR in Laos, Thailand, & Indonesia. Malaysia of course doesn't want to get left behind.

They will restart the project very soon :tup:
Screenshot_20211031-003127_Chrome.jpg
 
Whizzack said:
To be fair, this China - Laos railway cannot yet be categorized as HSR or "Bullet train" as its operating speed is only 160 km/h.. by international standards HSR are trains with operating speeds of 200km/h and above.. 160km/h trains are categorized as HrSR (Higher Speed Rail) or Semi-HSR.. in this category, the Malaysian railway ETS is the first to operate such train in Southeast Asia.. Still this is a great breakthrough for Laos, as eventhough this train is not yet a true HSR, its quality of setvice is no different to a true HSR..
Click to expand...
This railway is focusing more on freight. For Laos, freight is more important. It's a single track line now, when it will be doubled in the future, the max speed can be increased to 200km/h, same as the Chinese section from Kunming to the border.
 
Cheehg said:
This railway is focusing more on freight. For Laos, freight is more important. It's a single track line now, when it will be doubled in the future, the max speed can be increased to 200km/h, same as the Chinese section from Kunming to the border.
Click to expand...
it’s great that it focuses on freight, so it can recoup the investment ASAP.
 
