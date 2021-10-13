Dream Interpretation

Dreams can be strange sometimes ...



Recently , we 30 min ago saw strange dream , pretty vivid dream



"I saw amazing apartment buildings which were brand new , and then I saw myself going thru these apartments. These were pretty empty , abandoned. Saw myself in a elevator then the doors opened and I saw myself exploring one of these abandoned apartments. I was going room to room , it was amazing apartment unsure why no one was living inside it. Suddenly I had a desire to seek out a window to see out side. I don't recall what I saw , but some how I got a desire to leave this building , I wanted to get out of the apartment , only it felt like now every door lead to yet another door in the apartment



Suddenly there was a knock on the door , a noise , that someone was trying to open up the front door and get in

So I panicked and tried to get into a room (adjacent to front door, thinking one the front door opens I will use chance to sneak out to lobby) , not expecting who that person was , perhaps I was intruding in their apartment The room I entered , lead to a external door , I took it to find myself now in the Lobby , with elevators , suddenly a elevator opened up and a shadowy figure , held a large fruit which looked circular in nature they threw it out into middle of lobby and then the elevator door closes , I yelled I know what this thing is , and I smashed it to ground. Somehow I knew smashing the objects introduces a new soul into my dream , and I was no longer by myself , as I could sense another soul was introduced in dream , but what was that strange creature which threw in that fruit/vegetable into the lobby





However smashing that object to ground , woke me up