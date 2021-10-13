Dream Interpretation

What's new

Dreams can be strange sometimes ...

Recently , we 30 min ago saw strange dream , pretty vivid dream

"I saw amazing apartment buildings which were brand new , and then I saw myself going thru these apartments. These were pretty empty , abandoned. Saw myself in a elevator then the doors opened and I saw myself exploring one of these abandoned apartments. I was going room to room , it was amazing apartment unsure why no one was living inside it. Suddenly I had a desire to seek out a window to see out side. I don't recall what I saw , but some how I got a desire to leave this building , I wanted to get out of the apartment , only it felt like now every door lead to yet another door in the apartment

Suddenly there was a knock on the door , a noise , that someone was trying to open up the front door and get in
So I panicked and tried to get into a room (adjacent to front door, thinking one the front door opens I will use chance to sneak out to lobby) , not expecting who that person was , perhaps I was intruding in their apartment The room I entered , lead to a external door , I took it to find myself now in the Lobby , with elevators , suddenly a elevator opened up and a shadowy figure , held a large fruit which looked circular in nature they threw it out into middle of lobby and then the elevator door closes , I yelled I know what this thing is , and I smashed it to ground. Somehow I knew smashing the objects introduces a new soul into my dream , and I was no longer by myself , as I could sense another soul was introduced in dream , but what was that strange creature which threw in that fruit/vegetable into the lobby


However smashing that object to ground , woke me up
 
A very strange dream, so I'm wondering what it means. Have you had premonitory dreams before? Sometimes our dreams are our wishes. You must be careful what you wish for because it can come true. For your dreams to come true, you need to know how to manifest something properly. Most people do not realize the importance of their thoughts and how they can affect our lives
 

