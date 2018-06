900 km according to another report,





Aeronautics:

Ghatak Aircraft Programme, Multi Mission Maritime Aircraft (MMMA)

Programme, Aerostat Platform System for Surveillance Large Size (Prahari), Rotary

UAV for Snow Cover Evaluation, High Efficiency High Temperature Turbine, Land

Attack Cruise Missile.



Armament &Combat Engineering (ACE):

Universal Armoured Recovery & Repair Vehicle (UARRV), 600 HP Engine, Landing Gear for 3T class Unmanned Aerial

Vehicle, Surveillance using Multilayer Intelligent Tracking Response Analysis ‘SUMITRA’, Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier for UN Mission-UN APC 8x8,Swarm Robotics, Extended Range Anti-submarine Rocket ER-ASR, TerraINT as Force Multiplier for Military Operational Planning (DHARASTRA), Mechanical Mine Layer-AT, Integrated Console for Network Surveillance.



Electronics & Communication Systems (ECS):

Internal RWR & Self Protection Jammer Pod for LCA Mk1A, Digital Active Phased Array Radar (DAPA Radar), L-Band Long Range (900 km) Phased Array Radar, Digital Active Phased Array, Data-links for Airborne Platforms, Advanced SATCOM Technologies & Systems, Next Generation Integrated EW System (ROSHINI), Estimator & Compensator Modules for Laser Weapon Systems (EsCom).



Life Sciences:

Bio Agent Detector System, Next Generation Protective Ensemble (NGPE), Next Generation CBN Defence Technologies.



Micro Electronic Devices & Computational System (MED &CoS):

Next Generation Microwave GTechnologies (NEXGEM), Multi Petaflop Computing System, GaN MMIC for applications up to X-band.



Missile and Strategic System (MSS):

Air to Surface Missile DHRUVASTRA for IAF,

Astra Mk-II, Enabling Technologies for Explosive driven High Power Microwave System (EDHPMS).



Naval System and Materials (NS&M):

High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV), Technology Development for SiCFiber (TDSiCF), Multi Influence Ground Mine, Chaff Payload for Naval Applications (CHAFF-N)”.















They are developing another longer range one called LRTR.

