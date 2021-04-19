DRDO supplies 150 jumbo cylinders of Oxygen to Uttar Pradesh govt, 1000 cylinders to be sent Singh had instructed DRDO on Friday to set up two hospitals with total of 600 beds in Lucknow in mission-mode to increase the bed capacity in the city and is constantly monitoring the progress.

New Delhi: As per the directions of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, DRDO supplied 150 jumbo cylinders of Oxygen to the Uttar Pradesh government, 1000 cylinders to be sent.The Oxygen will be supplied to the hospitals in Lucknow.Rajnath Singh, who is also the Member of Parliament from Lucknow, is in constant touch with UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the serious situation in Lucknow which has nearly 45,000 active cases presently, and reported about 6,000 cases in the last 24 hours along with 36 deaths.Singh had instructed DRDO on Friday to set up two hospitals with total of 600 beds in Lucknow in mission-mode to increase the bed capacity in the city and is constantly monitoring the progress.The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday also released Rs 225 crore package from the state disaster relief fund for fighting the second Covid wave and put this amount at the disposal of district magistrates for containment operations, medicines, PPE Kits, Oxygen Cylinders, Covid Testing Kits and Home Isolation kits. Districts facing bigger case load were given Rs 5 Cr each while other districts have been given Rs 2 Cr each for the purpose. This followed a Union Home Ministry letter to states two days ago.