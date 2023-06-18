DRDO 🇮🇳 successfully tests command of TAPAS UAV from ground station to warship

NG Missile Vessels
BENGALURU: In a key milestone, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday said that the transfer of command and control capabilities of the Tapas unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was successfully demonstrated in collaboration with the Indian Navy.
The Tapas took off at 7.35am from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, 285 km from the Karwar naval base and some 200 km from Bengaluru.
Enabled to carry a variety of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kgs, the UAV is designed to perform intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance missions for Indian armed forces. “Its mission requirements are to provide continuous wide area coverage and yet be able to identify small targets. It is comparable in the same class as Israeli HERON UAV,” DRDO had said earlier
