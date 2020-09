DRDO Abhyas is a High-speed Expendable Aerial Target(HEAT) drone. It is launched using two 68 mm booster rockets which after burnout are jettisoned. Thereafter, the main gas-turbine engine powers the vehicle. The services are projecting a combined requirement of 225 HEAT drones.During the test campaign, the user requirement of 5 km flying altitude, vehicle speed of 0.5 mach, endurance of 30 minutes and 2g turn capability of the test vehicle were successfully achieved.