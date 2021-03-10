What's new

DRDO Scientist's Half Successful Mission !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,881
170
135,470
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Defence Scientist Behind Delhi Court Blast, Neighbour Lawyer Target: Cops
Bharat Bhushan Katariya, a senior scientist with the DRDO, has been arrested and bomb-making material recovered from his residence, police said
All IndiaReported by Mukesh Singh Sengar, Edited by Saikat Kumar BoseUpdated: December 18, 2021 2:50 pm IST
by Taboola
Sponsored Links
Sponsored

1639834400768.png



The blast at Delhi's Rohini court premises took place on December 9.


New Delhi:
A scientist with the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) was behind the blast at a court in Delhi earlier this month, the police have said. The scientist allegedly installed the explosive to target his neighbour, a lawyer he has had an old dispute with.
Addressing the media, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the Special Cell team investigating the matter examined 1,000 vehicles that came to the Rohini court that day and scanned footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras.
The probe team also went through the hearings held that day and those who visited the court.
Ammonium nitrate was used to prepare the explosive device, police said, adding that the material is easily available.
Police added that only the detonator exploded and the explosive did not, adding that it would have been a much larger explosion otherwise.
The laptop bag in which the explosive was placed had the logo of a Mumbai-based firm that has a godown in Delhi, police said, adding that the firm helped them with the probe.
Bharat Bhushan Katariya, a senior scientist with the DRDO, has been arrested and bomb-making material recovered from his residence, police said.


According to police, he entered the court in the guise of a lawyer and escaped after the blast.
The investigation has found that Katariya and his neighbour and lawyer Amit Vashisht had an old dispute and had filed several cases against each other over several matters, including water supply.
Police said Katariya allegedly planted the explosive at court to kill Mr Vashisht, who was appearing in court that day.
It is now being investigated how the accused managed to take explosives inside the court premises. Police have found that the accused bought the remote used to set off the bomb and some other material from an e-commerce website. It is now being investigated where he arranged the explosives from.

www.ndtv.com

Defence Scientist Behind Delhi Court Blast, Neighbour Lawyer Target: Cops

A scientist with the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) was behind the blast at a court in Delhi earlier this month, the police have said. The scientist allegedly installed the explosive to target his neighbour, a lawyer
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

www.news18.com

Rohini Court Blast: DRDO Scientist Arrested, Wanted to Kill Lawyer Over Personal Rivalry

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a DRDO scientist for allegedly orchestrating a blast that rocked the Rohini district court earlier this month, citing personal rivalry with a lawyer as motive.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
8,811
4
14,600
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Strange. Taking such a dangerous and potentially disastrous action, merely for a personal feud.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HostileInsurgent
DRDO Updates on ongoing projects.
Replies
0
Views
426
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent
S
In Depth interview with Chairman DRDO
Replies
3
Views
442
Indos
Indos
Zarvan
DELAY IN WING DEPLOYMENT CAUSED NIRBHAY MISSILE’S THIRD FAILURE
2
Replies
29
Views
3K
xyxmt
X
Zarvan
DTTI: FIRST SIGNS GOOD BUT INDIA TO WAIT AND WATCH ON DEFENSE TIES WITH U.S.
Replies
0
Views
603
Zarvan
Zarvan
T
This is the Airforce version of Akash already in service. DRDO
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Skywalker
Skywalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom