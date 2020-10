Figaro said: . Uh huh ... a missile that had to be aborted 8 minutes after launch is considered to have completed all development trials and has hit only some minor snag. Indian standards in a nutshell Click to expand...

Read again.Nirbhay missile with Russian engines has completed development trials and a small batch is already deployed.The recent test was with a new Indian made engine so that in the future we do not have to import more engines from Russia.We have already purchased 150 Saturn 36MT engines from Russia for Nirbhay.