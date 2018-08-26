DRDO Missile Test Facility in Krishna District

NAGAYALANKA (KRISHNA), August 25, 2018 01:05 IST Updated: August 25, 2018 12:24 IST https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...-test-facility-in-krishna/article24775040.ece Order copy likely to be put in public domain in a week The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Friday granted environmental clearance for setting up the Missile Test Launch Facility by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the heart of the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Krishna district. Highly placed sources associated with the defence project told The Hindu that the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) constituted by the MoEFCC has reviewed the project and in principal granted the environmental clearance during the meeting held in Delhi on Friday. “The environmental clearance order copy is likely to be put in the public domain within a week,” added sources. The DRDO has proposed to set up the missile test launch facility in 154.4 hectares in the KWS by spending nearly ₹1,000 crore at Gullalamoda village of Nagayalanka mandal. The technical facility will come up in the 130.15 hectares while test facility will be developed in the 6.07 hectares of the area. Wildlife management The National Board for Wildlife has earlier granted permission to the DRDO, allowing diversion of the forest cover within the sanctuary for the defence project on the East Coast of India. Meanwhile, the DRDO requires to submit the Wildlife Management Plan (WMP) to obtain the second stage clearance for the commencement of the construction activity in the forest land, apart from guaranteeing the conservation of the wildlife in the sanctuary. In 2017, a team of scientists from the Integrated Test Range (ITR-Balasore) have completed the field study, inspecting the locations proposed for various technical facilities of the defence project.