DRDO man honeytrapped, held hostage in Noida hotel for a day..

NOIDA: A 35-year-old scientist who, police said, is associated with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was honeytrapped and held hostage for almost an entire day at an OYO hotel by a gang of five that demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.Such crimes are not uncommon in Noida but what makes this one intriguing is the woman at the centre of it — far from someone operating from the shadows, her Facebook profile cries for attention. Sunita Gurjar, or Babli, claims to be the head of a local BJP “mandal”, had made a brief appearance on Bigg Boss season 10 claiming to be relative of the winner, Manveer Gurjar, and flaunts her photos with actor Salman Khan, the show’s host, on social media.The Noida BJP unit said she is a former party worker while Manveer’s family said she was from their village but not a relative.Sunita was among three taken into custody by police on Sunday night from the Sector 41 hotel. Police are looking for two others who managed to give them the slip. The gang, which is believed to have cheated at least three people on the pretext of offering “massage parlour” services, is the second such to have been busted in the city in the past two weeks.On September 15, three members of the Sonu Punjaban gang were nabbed for allegedly cheating hundreds across NCR through a similar modus operandi.The scientist, a resident of Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, unwittingly made contact with Sunita and her aides during an online search for massage parlours in the vicinity, police said. When he dialled the number, a man on the other side allegedly asked him to come to Logix City Centre.On Saturday evening, the scientist reached Logix in his Honda City, parked the car, and was taken to Kunal Residency, which is maintained by OYO, in another car by the man he met there. Police said the gang of five overpowered him there, locked him up in a room and called his wife, demanding the ransom money.The scientists had left home around 5.30pm and told his wife he was going to buy some household items. It was around 11pm that she got the first ransom call. A series of calls followed, threatening her against approaching police. For almost 14 hours, the scientist’s wife tried to arrange for the money. She went to the cops only when she failed to do so.Three teams were formed to trace the accused. Police put the scientist’s phone on surveillance and the last network location was traced to Agahpur in Sector 41. There they zeroed in on the hotel. The cops laid a trap and sent the scientist’s wife to the hotel with a bag containing cash. “Three men were standing outside the hotel and came to take the bag. Two of them managed to flee while the third, Deepak, was caught. He took cops to the room where the scientist had been kept,” additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said.Rakesh, the manager of the hotel, and Sunita were also present in the hotel. Both were arrested. The two who fled were identified as Anil Sharma and Aditya Kumar. Deepak and Rakesh are brothers and live in Haryana’s Bhiwadi. Police said the gang had abducted three people in the past 2-3 months. “They had taken the hotel on a monthly rent of Rs 1.4 lakh,” said Sudhir Singh, the SHO of Sector 49 police station.Cops are probing a possible connection with the Sonu Punjaban gang, whose three members were arrested earlier this month. Police said the gang chose targets carefully — affluent people who were unlikely to go to police because the world would know they had solicited “massage parlour” services.Noida police said a verification drive of hotels managed by OYO would begin in the wake of criminal incidents that have taken place on such properties.A spokesperson for OYO told TOI, “This incident is deeply upsetting. At OYO Hotels and Homes, safety and security of our guests is of utmost importance. We are looking into the matter and are committed to cooperating with law enforcement authorities. Any act of misconduct or non-compliance on the part of our network hotels falls under zero-tolerance zone for us. We are suspending our contract with this hotel with immediate effect.”