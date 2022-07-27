DRDO lab engineer held for sharing information on India’s missile programme with ‘Pakistani spy’

Everytime a story involving a man from Indian security forces getting honey trapped by pakistani intel appears in
Indian media, pakistani members celebrate, they also make juvenile jokes about how lustful Indian men fall for few pics of bob and vagin sent by pot bellied ISI staff from Pindi, it's as if to negate the sordid and complex tactis that entails in every successful case of 'honey trap. That these are actual pakistan women who are interacting as well as luring these India men with sexual advances. And that they develop a sort of relatiownship over long term period that goes beyond merely few pics of bob and vagin and not exactly sitting across the other side of the border in form a moustahced ISI hack.
A real story of an DRDL lab engineer who was honey-trapped by ISI after he got a friend request on Facebook from one Natasha Rao from Bengaluru(of course fictitious) to his Facebook account and remained in touch with her for next two years.
According to the police, after working with a private company for two years on a DRDL project, Reddy approached DRDL and joined as a contractual employee in the ANSP project in 2020. He had mentioned on his Facebook profile that he was working for DRDL. The accused had been in regular touch with Natasha Rao, aka Simran Chopra aka Omisha Addii, for nearly two years over which he shared crucial information after falling for a honeytrap. He had reportedly shared photos and documents regarding missile development programmes at RCI over his Facebook communication with the suspected ISI handler, the police added.
“In March 2020, the accused Mallikarjuna Reddy got a friend request on Facebook from one Natasha Rao to his Facebook account user name XXXX and mail ID xxxxx@gmail.com. He accepted her request and she introduced herself as an employee of the UK Defence Journal and engaged in publishing works. She revealed that earlier she used to stay in Bengaluru, India. Her father worked in the Indian Air Force and later shifted to the UK. She inquired about his profession, location of work & Company. During his conversation with Natasha Rao, the accused shared confidential information. Further, the accused has also shared his bank account number to Natasha Rao and he was in contact with her till December 2021,” the statement informed.
DRDO lab engineer held for sharing information on India’s missile programme with ‘Pakistani spy’
The accused reported shared photos and documents regarding missile development programmes with a suspected Pakistani spy, who posed as a woman working with a UK-based defence journal, the police said.
indianexpress.com
